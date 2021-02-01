The Ukrainian leader said that it will be difficult for the world to perceive the United States as a symbol of democracy after the riots in the Capitol in early January. The president said this in an interview with an American portal. Axios.

According to Zelensky, everyone is used to thinking that the United States has ideal democratic institutions, where power is transferred peacefully, without wars, revolutions, from one president to another.

He also noted that Ukraine “has gone through two revolutions”, and therefore understands that something like this “may be happening.” However, no one, according to the head of Ukraine, expected that this could happen in the United States, which indicates that “everything is not perfect.”

Zelensky stressed that just after this, it will be difficult for countries to perceive the United States as a symbol of democracy in the world.

Let us remind you that the attack on the Congress building took place on January 6. Donald Trump’s supporters rushed into the premises, interrupting the meeting at which they were supposed to approve the results of the last November presidential election.

Meanwhile, Jacob Anthony Chensley, who stormed the Capitol in the guise of a Viking, intends to testify against Trump. In addition to him, four more participants in the attack, who were charged, intend to testify in the Senate about incitement from Trump.