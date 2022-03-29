(Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday signs of peace talks with Russia could be considered positive, but added that they did not dampen Russian bomb blasts.

In an evening speech, Zelenskiy also expressed caution about Russia’s pledge to drastically reduce military action in some areas and said Ukraine would not lessen its defensive efforts.

Russia and Ukraine have been holding peace talks in an Istanbul palace. Zelenskiy said the Ukrainian government saw no reason to believe the words of some Russian representatives.

“We can say that the signals we are receiving from the negotiations are positive, but they do not dampen Russian bomb blasts,” he said, adding that Ukraine can only rely on a concrete outcome of the negotiations.

Earlier in the day, Russia pledged to reduce military operations around the capital Kiev and northern Ukraine.

Zelenskiy said that despite that promise, “the situation hasn’t gotten any easier… the Russian army still has significant potential to continue attacks against our state.” He added: “So we are not reducing our defensive efforts.”

Zelenskiy reiterated that for any peace deal to work, Russian troops would have to leave and there could be no compromise on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He also called for tougher sanctions against Russia and dismissed the idea that current punitive measures be suspended until the war is over and justice is restored.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren and Ron Popeski)

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat