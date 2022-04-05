Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke (5) at the Security Council of the United Nations (UN), by videoconference. Zelenskiy denounced killings and rapes of civilians in the city of Bucha and harshly criticized the Security Council for not guaranteeing world peace. He said changes are needed in the world’s security system and proposed a global conference.

“Where is the Security Council? Where is the peace he must keep? Where are the guarantees that the United Nations needs to give? It is obvious that the main institutions in the world, which should ensure the punishment of an aggressor, simply do not work effectively. The world can see what the Russian military did in Bucha while occupying the city. But the world has yet to see what they did in other occupied cities,” he said.

Hours before attending the Security Council meeting, Zelenskiy was in the city of Bucha, where bodies were found tied up and with point-blank gunfire, a mass grave and other signs of executions after Russian troops left the region.

Zelenskiy stated that there is not a single crime that the Russians have not committed. “In addition to killing anyone and everyone who was serving to defend our country, they also murdered people outside their homes, entire families, adults, children. Some of them were hit on the roads, others were thrown into pits, and died in suffering. They were killed inside apartments, houses, with grenades exploding. Civilians were run over by tanks as they tried to flee in their cars in the middle of the road. Just for fun, they cut limbs, slit their throats, women were raped and killed in front of their children, and their tongues were cut out.”

The Ukrainian president accused Russia of causing political chaos in several countries and the food crisis in the world. He also recalled article 1, chapter 1, of the United Nations Charter, which deals with the purposes of the Organization.

“It’s about keeping the peace and ensuring that security is enforced. The UN Charter is being violated, literally. We are seeing the most horrific war crimes of all time, from the end of World War. Russian troops are deliberately destroying Ukrainian cities, turning everything to ashes through their air strikes, they are causing famine, attacking convoys of civilians, the shelters where civilians were hiding from attacks, worsening conditions inside the occupied territories, to that as many civilians as possible are killed. The massacre in the city of Bucha is just one”.

Zelenskiy also said that the Russians will say that the bodies were thrown there, that it was an act, but he said that it is 2022, and that Ukraine has clear evidence, has satellite imagery and is interested in giving journalists maximum access. And he called for an independent and transparent investigation and the punishment of those responsible.

