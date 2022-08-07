





(Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that if Russia goes ahead with referendums in occupied areas of his country on joining Russia, there can be no negotiations with Ukraine or its international allies.

“If the occupiers go down the path of pseudo-referendums, they will close to themselves any chance of negotiations with Ukraine and the free world, which the Russian side clearly needs at some point,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video speech.

Russian and Ukrainian officials held several talks sessions shortly after Russian forces launched their invasion of Ukraine. But no meetings have been held since late March, with each side blaming the other for breaking contacts.

(Reporting by Ronald Popeski)







