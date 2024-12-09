Lavrov is traveling to an EU country for the first time since the start of the war
The OSCE is considered one of the few dialogue forums for security and democracy policy in which Western representatives sit at the same table with Russia. Unlike several other European institutions, Russia has not withdrawn from the OSCE. Moscow sees the organization as a platform to spread its own positions on the war there. Lavrov was last in an EU country at the end of 2021, also at a meeting of OSCE foreign ministers. When the OSCE met in Lodz, Poland, in December 2022, Warsaw refused Lavrov entry, although the EU sanctions imposed on him in February 2022 do not mean an entry ban.
Shortly before the start of the meeting, the host country Malta canceled the entry visa of Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. The Foreign Ministry in Valletta justified this with an entry ban imposed on them. An exception was initially made for the two-day conference in the small EU country starting Thursday and a visa was issued to Sakharova. However, EU legal regulations also stipulate that member states may object to the issuance of visas. According to the Maltese Foreign Ministry, three countries did this at short notice. The three Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have objected to such an exception to the issuance of visas, diplomatic sources said. Zakharova protested against the cancellation of the visa.
#Zelenskiy #corrects #number #fallen #soldiers #mentioned #Trump
Leave a Reply