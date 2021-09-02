Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has compared his path to politics with the creation of Apple by Steve Jobs. He made the corresponding statement on Thursday, September 2, during his speech at Stanford University.

The Ukrainian leader noted that one of the most inspiring speeches was delivered from the stage of this educational institution by Jobs.

“Once upon a time Apple began its journey in the garage, started its journey with seemingly crazy ideas. Ukraine has a similar situation: once my team and I were sitting in a small office, generating ideas that no one believed in, about which they said what they often said to Steve Jobs: “It’s impossible,” Zelensky said.

According to him, in order to implement ideas to improve the lives of Ukrainian citizens, he had to lead the country.

Zelensky also announced the country’s success in digitalization. He spoke about the Ukrainian application “State in a Smartphone”, thanks to which citizens can draw up a number of documents online, including “opening a business in 7-15 minutes, faster than in most countries of the world.”

“Ukraine became the first country in the world to have a digital passport. What’s the conclusion? That’s right – anything is possible. And our goal for the coming years is 100% of public services online, and in the future we strive so that all our citizens of Ukraine can vote in elections on the Internet, ”Zelensky concluded.

In addition, on this day, the Ukrainian leader met with Apple CEO Tim Cook in California. Zelensky noted Ukraine’s interest in expanding the company’s presence in the country and implementing “joint ambitious projects.”

Zelensky is on a working visit to the United States. On Wednesday, he held talks with White House chief Joe Biden. On Thursday, Zelensky in California is holding meetings with American businessmen.