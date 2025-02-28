“You’ve already talked enough!”. This tried to silence the president of the United States to Ukrainian Volodimir Zelenski during his visit to the Oval Office. It was an unprecedented, unusual anger, which led to the American vice president, JD Vance, accusing Zelenski of … Do not respect the United States for going to the White House here to ask for help with security demands and guarantees.

Donald Trump intervened to join the reproaches of his number two. “You are playing with World War II”he recriminated, raising his voice and losing patience, while Zelenski was visibly uncomfortable in his seat.

The bilateral meeting, which should serve to negotiate an agreement between both nations with the aim of achieving fire with Russia, ended up becoming a monumental public anger. What should be an encounter about the future of the relationship between the United States and Ukraine became a crossing of open accusations and reproaches, marking what is clearly a break in the relationship between both leaders.

From the beginning, the tension was palpable. JD Vance, Vice President of Trump, took the floor to rebuke Zelenski, accusing him of using the meeting as an act of propaganda and “litigating in front of the US media.” The attitude of the Ukrainian president was not well received by the Republican Administration, which made it clear that he expected a different position from kyiv. That meeting ended without the signing of any agreement and Zelenski abandoned the White House ahead of time. Nor was there a press conference after the meeting, as planned.

“These guys have no rules”

Zelenski did not follow the line of the leaders who sat in that same chair of the oval office in recent days, the Frenchman Emmanuel Macron and the British Keir Starmer. Both opted for compliments and diplomacy with Trump, measuring their words with moderation and discretion. Zelenski, on the other hand, made it clear that there could be no concessions in the face of Putin’s aggression. He presented himself with photographs of victims of the Russian atrocities in the front. “These guys have no rules,” he said.

Trump soon intervened and rapted the tone. Looking directly at Zelenski, he snapped: “You are not in a good position right now.”

Vance was not far behind and launched another direct criticism of the Ukrainian leader: «Have you even said thanks once? You went to Pennsylvania to campaign for the opposition », in reference to a visit from Zelenski to the United States in September, when he accompanied former president Joe Biden and other Democrats to visit a arms factory in that key state in the elections.

Trump resumed the thread and went further: «You’re running out of soldiers… And you tell us that you don’t want the fire.

Zelenski tried to answer, but the increasingly aggressive interruptions and dynamics of the meeting barely gave him space. “There must be security guarantees,” insisted the Ukrainian president, rejecting the idea that only a ceasefire can resolve the conflict. “We will not accept only a fire,” he firmly stressed, ensuring that the document signed that day was just a first step, but that it was not enough.

Trump, on the other hand, dodged Zelenski’s demands and minimized the issue of security. “Determining security is the easy part,” he said with disdain. «What I want is to close this agreement. I feel with the obligation to stop deaths ». And then he added a phrase that made his approach even clearer: “I hope I have not to send many more weapons because I want to solve this fast.”

“I want to solve this”

At another key moment of the meeting, Trump was consulted on his position in the negotiations and made it clear that he positions himself in the middle between Russia and Ukraine. «I want to solve this. I am on both sides, ”he said, which generated even more uncertainty about his true commitment to kyiv.

The conversation also touched the role of NATO and support for Europe. Trump reaffirmed his support for Poland, ensuring that “the United States is very committed to Poland,” but launched a clear message to its allies: “Europe has to take a step forward. We can’t keep putting much more than them ».

What happened in the Oval Office is not preceded in the recent history of relations between Washington and kyiv. Never before a president of the United States had recriminated with such hardness an ally in the middle of the war.

The scene reflected a radical turn in the Trump administration position towards Ukraine, marking the beginning of an uncertain stage for the European country in its fight against Russia.