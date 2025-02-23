02/23/2025



Updated at 4:40 p.m.





The Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, said Sunday that he was willing to leave the presidency “immediately” in exchange for Ukraine to enter NATO, adhesion to which the United States seems opposite in a context of growing tension between kyiv and Donald Trump.

“If they really need me to leave my post, I’m willing,” Zelenski explained at a press conference in kyiv. «I can change [la presidencia] by [una adhesión a] NATO, ”he added, after this week US President Donald Trump described him as a” dictator. “

Also, Zelenski, asked his American counterpart to understand his position and contribute concrete security guarantees to help kyiv defend himself against Russian invasion.

“I would very much like a mutual understanding from Trump,” Zelenski said in a press conference in kyiv, on the eve of the third anniversary of the Russian invasion. “Trump security guarantees are very necessary,” he added.









The Ukrainian president also referred to the conversations that are carried out between kyiv and Washington to reach an agreement on Ukrainian mineral resources, an issue that became a point of discord with the United States, an ally of Ukrainian key against Russia.

Trump wants Ukraine to grant the United States a priority access to exploit the country’s minerals, as compensation for dozens of millions of dollars of help delivered under the mandate of his predecessor Joe Biden.

“We are moving forward,” Zelenski showed at a press conference in kyiv, in which he explained that officials from both parties maintained contacts on the agreement during the day. “I will not sign something that will pay ten generations of Ukrainians,” the leader said, however, the leader.