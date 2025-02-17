02/17/2025



The Ukrainian President, Volodimir ZelenskiVisit Saudi Arabia this Wednesday, one day after the meetings planned by high -level delegations from the USA and Russia, the spokesman for the Ukrainian leader assured AFP.

The president’s spokesman Sergiy Nykyforov said that Zelenski will go to Saudi Arabia with his wife in the framework of an official visit “planned for a long time,” according to this agency. The Ukrainian president announced the trip last week without dates, adding that he did not plan to meet with Russian or American officials.

Zelenski is already on Monday in the region, specifically in United Arab Emirateswhere this Sunday arrived for a visit with a “great humanitarian program,” he announced on social networks.

Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskovconfirmed on Monday the start on Tuesday of the conversations in Riyadh with American representatives to prepare a summit among the presidents of both countries and end the war will begin this Tuesday in Riyadh.









In parallel, the president of France, Emmanuel Macronhe has summoned this afternoon in Elysium to the leaders of the main European countries, as well as the president of the European Commission and Council and the Chief of NATO, to find an alternative to the plans for Ukraine promoted by Trump that does not Serve to give Putin wings.

Zelenski published a video in which he appears down the plane in the United Arab Emirates and holding conversations with officials and a message that says: “An official visit with the first lady to the United Arab Emirates.”

«The priority is to bring home to more people from our captivity. As well as investment and economic association. A great humanitarian program, ”he added.

The Ukrainian president has advanced that he planned to visit the country, as well as Türkiye and Saudi Arabia, in the next few days. However, on Friday he had pointed out that he had no plans to meet with Russian or American officials in that last country.

The Moscow and Washington delegations displaced to Riad prepare a summit between their two leaders, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trumpwhile Europe and kyiv see with concern that they try to set the war of Ukraine without them.

The United Arab Emirates have been an important mediator between Russia and Ukraine during the war, facilitating the exchanges of prisoners and the return of Ukrainian children from Russia.