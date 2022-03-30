RC Madrid Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 8:49 p.m.



The official invitation was issued on March 15 by Meritxell Batet through the Ukrainian embassy in Spain. And although all the details have not yet been finalized, President Volodímir Zelensky will speak by videoconference in the Congress of Deputies next week. He will do it next Tuesday, April 5 at 4:00 p.m.

Since then, Batet and the embassy have been in permanent contact until the date has been confirmed, which has been confirmed this Tuesday. As he has explained, from the first moment Zelenski showed his willingness to intervene before the Spanish Parliament and they even managed another earlier date, but it could not be specified.

The format agreed with the embassy consists of an act lasting just half an hour, given the difficulties that Ukraine has been experiencing since the Russian invasion. “For security reasons, Zelensky obviously has a lot of difficulties connecting, changing spaces, and that is why the duration of his appearances cannot be long,” he explained.

Sanchez intervention



The session will start at four in the afternoon with a presentation by Batet and then Zelensky will intervene to address the deputies and senators who want to attend the chamber. Later, and at the request of the kyiv government, the president of the Spanish government will also speak briefly and finally Batet will fire the Ukrainian president.

Zelenski already intervened on March 8 before the British Parliament with a vibrant speech in which he endorsed Churchill’s mythical phrase of the Second World War: “We will not surrender.” And then he has connected with a dozen parliaments around the world, including those of the United States, France, Italy or Israel. In the invitation sent by Congress, Batet already made clear Spain’s support for the Ukrainian resistance against Vladimir Putin’s Russian troops.

spanish support



“Faced with the illegal and unjustified military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, which is causing so much suffering to the citizens of your country, first of all, I would like to convey to you, on behalf of the Chamber, my solidarity and support in these difficult times, as well as my recognition and admiration for the determined struggle of Ukrainian citizens in defense of their freedom and sovereignty,” he said in the letter.

According to the president, Zelenski’s intervention in Congress will be a “magnificent opportunity” for Spaniards, and not just deputies, to be able to know his message and transfer that support from Spain against the invasion.

Batet already met on March 2 with the president of the Ukrainian Parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk, an appointment in which he conveyed the solidarity of the Parliament and of Spanish society as a whole. She also participated in the video conference of the presidents of parliaments of the European Union with the president of the Ukrainian parliament on March 4.

Spain will thus enter into that inertia of telematic appearances before legislative bodies around the world in which the Ukrainian leader asks for help against the Russian invader. A dozen interventions (this Wednesday the Norwegian lower house spoke) precede the ‘connection’ of Congress.