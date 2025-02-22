02/22/2025



The pressure that the US president, Donald Trump, He has been exercising on his Ukrainian counterpart for several weeks, he is taking effect. Zelenski, qualified as “dictator” by Trump, is now willing to close a deal to give Ukrainian minerals to Americans and reduce the tension in the middle of the peace negotiations with Putin, of which he is currently excluded.

The newspaper ‘The Wall Street Journal’ has advanced that the agreement could appear In the next few hours. Trump, in a conversation with journalists this Friday at the Oval Office has advanced that kyiv “hopefully in a quite short period of time” will sign an agreement that will grant Washington preferential access to the mineral deposits of Ukraine.

This is the fundamental demand of the North American strategy, who has raised the tone against Zelenski these last days in part to justify his approach to the Putin regime and the alignment with his aspirations for the end of the war -for which he excluded Ukraine of peace conversations- and partly to achieve their own material objective: access to key minerals of Ukrainian lands in exchange for a more favorable position, a requirement that could be made reality in the next few hours.

Trump’s comments on Friday night have assumed a change regarding criticism of Zelenski as “dictator”, after the Ukrainian president complained that his country – unwanted by Russia in 2022 – was left out of conversations between officials between officials Americans and Russians.









«President Putin and President Zelenski will have to meet. Because, do you know what? We want to stop killing millions of people, ”Trump also told reporters, AFP picks up. «They are very brave, in every way they can imagine. But we are spending our treasure in a country that is very, very far ».

Trump wants Ukraine to give US companies access to their vast natural resources as compensation for the tens of billions of dollars delivered under the mandate of their predecessor Joe Biden. In return, Ukraine seeks security guarantees of the United States for giving the precious rights.

Zelenski, who had rejected the agreement, this Friday has affirmed that he expects a “fair result.”