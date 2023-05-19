The G-7 summit that began this Friday in the Japanese city of Hiroshima is presented with an extraordinary geopolitical depth. The war in Ukraine and the relationship with China are the main topics of the meeting. In the first section, the group outlines new sanctions against Moscow and awaits the surprise visit of the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky. “Over there [en Hiroshima] Very important issues will be decided, and therefore the presence of our president is absolutely essential to defend our interests,” Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, told Ukrainian public television.

Bearing in mind that the G-7 —United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Canada (to which the EU is added)— has also invited prominent countries such as the India, Brazil or Indonesia, the meeting has quite unusual characteristics. India is an important balancing act, neutral in the face of Russian aggression in view of strong historical ties, but eager to maintain a good relationship with the West in the face of China. Brazil, through President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, is emerging as a great promoter of efforts to start a peace negotiation.

In the Ukrainian question, there are a multitude of issues on the table: new sanctions, measures to restrict exports to Russia, how to continue providing arms support to Kiev ―with the dilemma of whether to deliver the F-16 fighter jets―, eventual future prospects for peace negotiations, including the hypothesis of a peace summit, which in any case would not include Russia. It is to address them that Zelenski plans to travel. There is no official planning, but sources quoted by Reuters indicate that the Ukrainian leader would go to Jeddah this Friday for the Arab League summit, and from there he would travel to Hiroshima, where he would arrive on Saturday afternoon to participate in the concluding session, on Sunday.

The new turn of the screw of the partners against Russia pursues several objectives: to improve the effectiveness of the implementation of the existing sanctions with retaliation mechanisms for the actors that facilitate their evasion, as well as the extension of the perimeter of sectors sanctioned with the inclusion that of diamonds, the establishment of new limits on exports to Russia to weaken its war-industrial complex and, in addition, new individual sanctioning measures.

Russian diamonds

The diamond export business reported income to Russia of about 4,000 million dollars (about 3,710 million euros) in 2021. A good part of its production is later refined in India, a neutral country before the invasion of Ukraine. The partners seek, therefore, to implement a complex traceability mechanism to guarantee an impact on the Russian diamond sector.

The US and the UK, which historically had less trade and energy ties with Russia, are emerging as the spearhead of the new movement. London has announced new national sanctions hitting Russian entities and individuals. The EU is also advancing in this direction, although with some more caution. The German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, called, before the summit, to proceed with pragmatism. The European leaders at the summit have held a coordination meeting between the visit to the memorial park and the first formal working session.

The Russian economy has not collapsed as some thought with the start of unprecedented sanctions by the big Western economies. However, it is undoubtedly suffering a blow with measures that considerably reduce its income, limit the availability of strategic assets and freeze the possibility of using many of its reserves that could have financed the war effort.

Fighter Shipment

In terms of weapons, the central issue is the dilemma of the F-16, with Washington reluctant to give the green light. It remains to be seen if, as on other occasions, the red lines in terms of arms supply will be overcome over time. As for the prospects for peace, the group will no doubt reaffirm the notion that nothing will have to move without the Kiev deal, and will call on Beijing to use its influence on Moscow to make real progress.

Although the first movements have directed the spotlight towards Russia, there are reasons to consider that the forging of a common position towards China is presented as the most transcendental issue of the event.

In this regard, the G-7 manifests a shared attitude that seeks to reduce the risks of its excessive manufacturing dependence on the Asian giant, reconsider the flow of investments in strategic sectors ―to prevent Beijing from benefiting from Western technology in a way that the members of the group of most industrialized countries consider growing internal repression and external assertiveness― and guarantee a balanced economic relationship.

The G-7 will notify Beijing that it does not accept practices of economic coercion, a concept that brings together different practices that are perceived as an abuse of China’s strong economic position in certain areas. But applying these abstract concepts to reality presents many challenges. Control over investments, for example, raises doubts.

The Europeans underline their willingness to move forward surgically, without abrupt cuts that precipitate harsh economic consequences and undermine the possibility of cooperating in areas where it is necessary and possible, such as climate change, health challenges and other issues. The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, pointed this out when he pointed out that, despite the readjustment, it is desirable to maintain a “stable and constructive” relationship with Beijing. However, even within the EU itself, there is still no unitary position.

The first act of the summit was a visit by the leaders to the Peace Memorial Park in this city, a universal symbol of nuclear horror. The Japanese presidency has wanted to underline in this way its attachment to the founding pacifist values ​​while promoting a significant increase in military spending.

Throughout the program, which will conclude on Sunday, representatives of other countries will join the meeting. In addition to India, Brazil and Indonesia, the Japanese presidency has invited other major democracies clearly aligned with the group (Australia and South Korea) and representatives of the African Union (Comoros) and the Pacific Islands Forum (Islands Cook).

The members of the G-7, which in the 1970s represented approximately half of world GDP, now account for less than 30%. The Japanese presidency has opted to try to get the group to strengthen ties with actors who are fully willing to do so, or others with whom it would be essential to approach positions, even if they are determined to maintain an autonomous position on the world stage.

Significantly, just before the G-7 summit, China has held another high-level meeting with five Central Asian countries. Of course, the strategic relevance is less, but the appointment is a symbol of Beijing’s constant efforts to weave international relations, in which it is emerging as a great competition between it and the Western bloc to win the sympathy and closeness of non-EU countries. aligned.

