The President of Ukraine, Volodímir Zelenski, has always found the best platform and loudspeaker in the United Kingdom to deploy a strategy of resistance and offensive against the Russian invasion. Rishi Sunak’s government was the first to announce the shipment of tanks to kyiv —the Challenger 2—, and Zelenski has chosen London to express the request that he will transfer to Brussels twenty-four hours later: fighter jets, to deal with Russian aviation .

In a solemn speech at Westminster Hall, the most important historical venue in British architecture and the place where the remains of Elizabeth II rested just a few months ago, the Ukrainian leader used impeccable English to address the deputies and lords of the British Parliament . And he has known how to take advantage of the scenery of the occasion to enhance his goals. Zelensky delivered to speaker (Speaker of the House of Commons), Lindsay Hoyle, the helmet of one of the most famous Ukrainian pilots, which had the legend written: “We have freedom. Give us the wings to protect her.”

“I am confident that this symbol will help us to build our next coalition, the coalition of the airplanes [cazas de combate]and that is why I appeal to you and to the rest of the world with simpler and more important words: Fighter jets for Ukraine, wings for freedom”, Zelensky proclaimed, drawing a huge ovation from the hundreds of people who packed the immense foyer, part of the Palace of Westminster complex.

Downing Street has so far been reluctant to send its Typhoon and F-35 fighters to Ukraine because “they are extremely sophisticated and require months of training to fly,” a Sunak spokesman said.

The president of Ukraine has touched all the emotional strings to arouse the support of a country, the United Kingdom, whose Conservative government and Labor opposition agree to display unity of criteria in this matter. In fact, Zelenski’s surprise visit coincided with the control session in the House of Commons, and Labor leader Starmer has changed his plans to dedicate a large part of the intervention to expressing his support for any gesture of support for kyiv.

The Ukrainian leader has appealed to the spirit of Winston Churchill to compare the resistance of his country with “the spirit of these great islands [el Reino Unido]”, and has defended the need for Ukraine to triumph against Russia because “it will mean a victory over the very idea of ​​war” and a defense of the international order, and it will demonstrate —he added— that “any aggressor will end up losing”.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

In the midst of the crowd present in Westminster Hall, the BBC cameras were chasing the image of the former prime minister, Boris Johnson, who has forged a friendly relationship with Zelenski. He not only went to kyiv on several occasions when the conflict broke out, but he even repeated his visit, a few weeks ago, when Sunak was already occupying Downing Street. “Great Britain, you reached out to us when the world was still unclear how to react. [ante la invasión de Rusia]. Boris ”, he added, pausing for seconds to search the audience for the gaze of his interlocutor. “You got others to join when it seemed utterly, utterly impossible. Thank you”, Zelenski said, to the applause of the deputies.

The leader has made constant references to Putin, whom he defined as evil (evil), seeking resonance and historical memory of Nazism and Communism. “The old evil has been defeated, but the new wants to raise its hands again. Do you also have the feeling that evil will collapse again? I see it in your eyes. We think the same thing. We know that freedom will win. We know that Russia will be defeated. And above all, we know that the victory will change the world, with a change that the world has needed for a long time”, Zelensky stated.

The military plane in which the Ukrainian leader was traveling landed at half past ten in the morning (an hour more in mainland Spain) at Stansted airport, northeast of London. It is the first time he has set foot on British soil since the Russian invasion began, and the current Downing Street occupant wants to show that his support for kyiv is as strong as the one his predecessor, Boris, pushed from the start. Johnson. “President Zelenski’s visit to the United Kingdom is testimony to his country’s courage, determination and struggle, as well as the unbreakable friendship that unites the two nations,” Sunak said in the hours prior to the arrival of the Ukrainian leader. The visit has included a meeting with King Charles III, as confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

The two leaders, as Downing Street has announced, will address a two-phase strategy for British aid to Ukraine during their meeting. It will start with an immediate increase in the shipment of military equipment to the country to help in the response to the Russian spring offensive. This first effort, says Sunak’s team in a statement, “will be reinforced by subsequent long-term support.”

“Today I am proud to announce that we are expanding current training to Soldiers [ucranios] to include marines and fighter pilots, with the aim of ensuring that Ukraine has the necessary military capacity to be able to defend its interests in the future,” Sunak said. “In this way, we underscore not only our commitment to provide military equipment in the short term, but the long-term commitment to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine for years to come,” the British Prime Minister promised.

More information

The pilot training is intended to prepare Ukrainian personnel for the future handling of the fighters used by NATO forces, which, beyond the immediate effectiveness of the measure, sends a challenge to the Kremlin. To the 10,000 soldiers who have already received training on British soil, another 20,000 will be added this year. Ukrainian military personnel arrived in the UK last week to learn to drive the Challenger 2 tanks that Downing Street has pledged to supply to deal with the Russian army.

new sanctions

The British Government has announced a new battery of economic sanctions “that will affect all those who have helped [Vladímir] Putin to amass his personal fortune, and to the companies that benefit from the Kremlin’s war machine”.

The new punitive measures extend to six entities that are dedicated to providing military material to Russia for the invasion of Ukraine. This is CST, manufacturer of the drones used to destroy military vehicles; RT-Komplekt, which provides helicopter components; Oboronlogistics, which transports the material destined for the Russian troops; Universalmasch and Lipetsk, suppliers of parts for anti-aircraft artillery; and Topaz, a company software for military aviation.

“The new sanctions will accelerate the economic pressure on Putin, and undermine his war machine, to help Ukraine prevail against this challenge,” said James Cleverly, the British foreign secretary.

Sunak and Zelenski enter this Wednesday at 10 Downing Street. DANIEL LEAL (AFP)

Along with the companies, Downing Street has named five individuals allegedly connected to the acquisition and management of part of Putin’s luxurious real estate estate. They are Boris Titov, Nicolai Egorov, Sergei Rudnov, Svetlana Krivonogickh and Victor Miachin. Added to the list are three other Russian personalities suspected of having helped the Kremlin leader to spread his business interests: Alexei Repik, Eugeni Shkolov and Pavel Titov.

In addition, Zelenski is expected to travel to Brussels on Thursday, according to the Italian newspaper. The stampalthough their presence in the community capital cannot be confirmed until the last moment for security reasons.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.