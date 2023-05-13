The President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, landed in Rome on Saturday morning as the first stop on a small European tour that will take him to Berlin and Aachen on Sunday, where he will receive the Charlemagne Prize. The Ukrainian leader met first with the President of the Republic of Italy, Sergio Mattarella. Later he met with the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni. “It is an important visit for our victory,” he said as soon as he landed. This affirmation contrasts with the idea that he planned about his third meeting, in the Vatican, with Pope Francis. The Holy See, said by the Pontiff himself, has been working for months on a peace mission to reach an agreement that puts a stop to the violent escalation. The problem, according to Vatican Foreign Minister Paul Gallagher, is that the time doesn’t seem to have come yet. And that this plan does not seem to be shared by Zelenski, who asked Francisco to join his.

The words of the Ukrainian leader after the meeting with the Pontiff proved to be in that line. Zelensky referred to one of the points of disagreement that he maintains with the line of equidistance chosen by Francis, which has cost him some criticism from kyiv. “I asked him [al Papa] to condemn Russian crimes in Ukraine. Because there can be no equality between victim and aggressor. I also spoke of our peace formula as the only effective algorithm for achieving a just peace. I proposed to join that implementation ”, he pointed out on his official Twitter account.

Zelenski, in his usual military attire (black jersey and green pants), was received at the Ciampino airport by the Vice President of the Government and Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani. Then he was taken to the hotel where he is staying (Parque des Princes) and later transferred to the Quirinal Palace, where he was received by Mattarella and sang the Ukrainian national anthem with his hand on his chest.

The Italian head of state has always been a convinced Atlanticist, a staunch defender of Ukraine’s position in this conflict and of the need to provide support through NATO military force. “It is an honor to receive you in Rome. I have asked to be able to meet you again after our colloquium years ago in this different condition. We are fully by your side, ”he launched. “Italy was and is on the right side,” replied his counterpart.

At the end of the meeting with Mattarella, Zelenski met with Meloni, in a meeting that lasted about 70 minutes. It is the second time that both leaders have met – the first was in Kiev – and they have the opportunity to show their full harmony. The prime minister, in fact, is today one of the biggest defenders of sending arms to Ukraine to promote victory against Russia. Or at least, as she often points out, to allow for a level playing field negotiation to take place.

“Peace will be just only if Russia ends its hostilities. We are not so hypocritical as to call peace something that might resemble an invasion. Any peace agreement will have to be shared by Ukraine. And we will continue to provide military support so that they can come to the negotiating table with a strong position. The opposite would be dangerous for peace in Europe”, said the president of the Council of Ministers.

Meloni showed radical support for Zelenski’s position and his aspirations to join the European Union. “We have decided to play a decisive role in supporting Ukraine’s integration into the EU.” He was also in favor of him joining NATO. The Ukrainian president thanked Italy for its help and, among other things, responded with the need, in addition, to create a plan so that they can return to school and universities safely. “Health, education and energy. The help we need now is to give shelter to people who have been left homeless”.

At the end of the joint appearance between Meloni and Zelenski, coinciding with the day of Our Lady of Fatima, the Ukrainian president went to the Vatican to meet with Pope Francis. The meeting, which lasted about 40 minutes, took place in the midst of the Vatican peace mission for Ukraine, announced by the Pontiff on the return flight from his recent trip to Hungary. A plan for which no details are known, although a Vatican source has told Russian media that the appointment “is not directly related” to the mission, and that Zelenski requested to see Francis “just a few days ago.”

The Vatican, in a brief statement, explained that “the topics of the discussion with the Ukrainian president referred to the humanitarian and political situation in Ukraine caused by the ongoing war.” The Pope has ensured his constant prayer, evidenced by his constant public appeals and continuous invocation to the Lord for peace, since February of last year”. Both leaders, indicated this brief document for the press, agreed that “humanitarian efforts and support for the population” should continue. The Pope, in fact, stressed the urgent need for “gestures of humanity” towards the most fragile people, innocent victims of the conflict.

Zelenski himself gave his version through his Twitter account of the meeting held at the Holy See. “I am humbled by your personal attention to the tragedy of millions of Ukrainians. I spoke to him about the tens of thousands of deported children. We have to make every effort to return them home.”

The meeting was the first between the two since the war began, although they already know each other because Francis received Zelensky in audience on February 8, 2020 and already on that occasion they spoke “of the humanitarian situation and the search for peace” in the context of the conflict that, since 2014, continues to plague Ukraine. The equidistant position of Francisco in this matter, however, has made the Russian executive uncomfortable at times. Zelensky has invited the Pope on several occasions to visit Ukraine, but Francis has always repeated that he will not do so until he can do the same in Russia to maintain balance and build bridges between the two powers.

The Italian capital was armored, with a thousand agents deployed, a no-fly area and several sniper teams located in the areas where Zelenski will pass. The impressive security apparatus, which includes tight controls at the capital’s train stations and airports, includes anti-terror units, sniffer dogs and bomb squads. “And there will also be underground controls, with inspections of the sewage networks,” according to the police headquarters.

