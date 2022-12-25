The President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, gave a Christmas speech on Saturday in which he stressed that there are no suicide drones that can put out the star of Bethlehem.

“We will see their glow even underground in a bomb shelter. We will fill our hearts with warmth and light. No Kinzhal missile can harm them. They will break against our spirit of steel. And our fight will continue without ceasing,” he stressed in his message broadcast on social networks.

The Ukrainian leader has said in his speech that Ukrainians have experienced “bitter news” since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24, but this Christmas they will sing Christmas carols “more joyous than ever, louder than the sound of a generator.”

“We will hear the voices and greetings of relatives, in our hearts, even if the communication service and the internet are down. And even in total darkness, we will meet, to hold each other tight. And if there is no heat, we will give each other a big hug to warm us up”, he stated.

In his Christmas speech, Zelensky stressed that Ukraine is moving “through the thorns to the stars”, knowing that at the end of the road God awaits them, “a just judge who rewards good and punishes evil”.

In his opinion, evil has no stronger weapon than the armor that God has given them and against which it crashes “like a stone wall”. “We have seen this more than once,” he explained. “We endured at the beginning of the war. We suffered attacks, threats, nuclear blackmail, terror, missile attacks. Let’s endure this winter because we know what we are fighting for.”

EFE