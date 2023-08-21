This Monday, August 21, the President of Ukraine thanked the Danish Parliament for the promise to deliver F-16 fighter planes, while Russia warned that this movement will “escalate” the war. Kiev, which had been asking its Western allies for months to supply more modern combat aircraft to repel attacks from Moscow, finally managed to get the Netherlands and the Danish government to confirm its supply after the approval of the United States, the manufacturer of the aircraft. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian army says it has recaptured more ground from the invading troops around Bakhmut.

While Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky celebrated and welcomed the promise of F-16 fighter jets on Monday, August 21, in Copenhagen, the capital of Dimarca, Moscow’s reaction was very different. Two reactions that are far from the announcement on Sunday by Denmark and the Netherlands about the supply of the first F-16s to the Army of the invaded country.

“The fact that Denmark has now decided to donate 19 F-16s to Ukraine leads to an escalation of the conflict. Hiding behind the premise that Ukraine must determine the conditions for peace, Denmark seeks by its actions and words to let Ukraine with no choice but to continue the military confrontation with Russia,” Vladimir Barbin, Russia’s ambassador to Denmark, said in a statement quoted by the Ritzau news agency.

The first six fighter jets will be delivered in early 2024, a possible decision after the Joe Biden government approved its delivery on August 18, since the fighters are made in the United States.

“Today we are confident that Russia will lose this war. Together we show that life is a value, that people matter, freedom matters and Europe matters. It will also go down in history that Denmark is on Ukraine’s side,” Zelensky told thousands of people in front of the Danish Parliament.

People value strength. Strength helps. But strength is not always primary. Strength is a consequence. Consequence of who you are. And who is with you. Whom you respect. And who respects you. Whom you want to see in your home. And who wants to see you. Whom you trust. and who… pic.twitter.com/HY5zeYAWvV — Volodimir Zelensky (@ZelenskyyUa) August 21, 2023



During his speech, the Ukrainian president recalled how difficult it has been for Kiev to convince its Western allies to agree to send modern fighter jets, in order to give their forces more mobility and reaction capacity against Russia and its attacks. For this reason, Zelensky repeatedly applauded the parliamentarians and deputies and praised “the Danish people” and “their leadership.”

Danish Defense Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen noted that Ukraine can only use the donated F-16s within its own territory. That is, they can only be used to defend themselves and not to occupy Russian territory.

“We donate weapons on the condition that they are used to expel the enemy from the territory of Ukraine. And nothing more ”, remarked Ellemann-Jensen this Monday.

For months, Western countries such as Denmark have been training Ukrainian pilots in the handling of F-16s so that they will be able to direct them when they arrive from northern Europe.

Denmark will donate 19 fighter jets to kyiv, but it is not yet known how many will be delivered by the Netherlands, which has 42 F-16s available in total. However, he still has to decide if he will deliver all of them.

After his visit to Copenhagen, Zelensky arrived in Athens to meet with leaders of the European Union and the Balkans.. Greece has been a strong supporter of Ukraine since Moscow ordered the invasion, providing humanitarian aid and weapons, including infantry fighting vehicles and Kalashnikov assault rifles.

Ukrainian counteroffensive: kyiv announces breakthroughs in Bakhmut and Zaporizhia

As Ukraine’s president celebrates help on the way, his army is also reporting progress on the front lines. Specifically, in the east and south of the country.

According to the Ukrainian Army, his men made advances southeast of Robotyne, a town west of the Zaporizhia region, located in southern Ukraine.

“The enemy tried to retake positions west of Robotyne, but was unsuccessful,” said Hanna Maliar, the Ukrainian deputy defense minister.

In Zaporizhia, Ukrainian troops are fighting to regain control of the city of Tokmak, important for the corridor between the Crimean peninsula – in southern Ukraine and annexed by Moscow in 2014 – and Russia.

Furthermore, Maliar argued that Moscow failed in another assault attempt on Klishchiivka, a town in Bakhmut, and that Ukrainian forces are advancing on that town as well, located in the east and belonging to the Donetsk province, in the east of the attacked country. That town has been under Russian control since last May after months of fighting. Last week, the kyiv troops indicated that they managed to recapture three square kilometers in that area.

The Russians failed in another attempted assault on Klishchiivka. This time, Russian armored vehicles were set on fire by the 4th Brigade of the Operational Assignment of the National Guard of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/xI0iLIEbcm — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 21, 2023



Also, the defense official pointed out that the situation on the battlefield in the Kharkiv region, in eastern Ukraine, is “difficult”, but that Ukrainian forces are repelling Russian attacks. In addition, she confirmed that the kyiv military recovered parts of territory in the east last week.

“The situation in the Kupiansk direction is difficult. The enemy is not abandoning plans to advance, the enemy is gathering additional forces (…) We trust our defenders, but it is very difficult for them there and the enemy does not advance” Maliar maintained.

Recent information from kyiv on the recapture of territories has not been independently verified, given the difficulties of accessing the land.

With Reuters and EFE