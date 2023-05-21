Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky upon his arrival in Hiroshima on Saturday. Ukrainian Presidential Press Office (AP)

The president of Ukraine, Volodímir Zelenski, seeks in the third and conclusive day of the G-7 summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima to convince the allies to continue increasing support for his country and, in parallel, to persuade the leaders of the important non-aligned countries present at the meeting – India, Brazil, Indonesia – to reconsider their position.

It is not possible to expect a change in the attitude of these key players from the global south, but Zelenski and his Western partners trust that personal contact, direct explanations and an argument based on founding values ​​of the UN such as respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries can somehow influence the internal reasoning of Narendra Modi, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Joko Widodo.

Zelensky’s visit was not publicly announced until a few hours before his arrival. European sources indicate, however, that the Japanese presidency had informed all delegations in advance, including those of countries outside the G-7. All of them were aware that they would meet the Ukrainian leader in Hiroshima.

India and Brazil are of particular importance for Ukraine. New Delhi, because for historical reasons it maintains deep ties with Moscow, and its goodwill is an important oxygen booster for the Kremlin. The Modi government abstained from the UN vote on the Russian invasion, has a flourishing oil deal with Russia, but has sent quite explicit messages that aggression is not to its liking and has some interest in converging with the West over the common concern about China.

The case of Brazil is different, since it does not have an economic relevance or a specific capacity for political influence in the Ukrainian question. But Lula is a popular leader, with a lot of prestige among progressive electorates and with extensive personal contacts in the world, and for months he has been working to activate peace negotiations.

kyiv and the Westerners do not forget his statements according to which Zelensky is responsible for the conflict just like Putin –interview with Time magazine before being cast– Or others according to which there is no fight if two do not want to. Brazil is not equidistant, because it condemns the invasion, but several statements by its leader arouse a lot of skepticism. Today’s meeting seeks, among other things, to try to argue with Lula and change his thinking.

After arriving on Saturday from Saudi Arabia, where he attended the Arab League summit held in Jeddah, Zelenski held several bilateral meetings yesterday with the leaders present in Hiroshima. Today, he is scheduled to participate in two G-7 sessions, one with member countries, another also with guests. A bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden is scheduled for this afternoon.

The G-7 greeted Zelensky with excellent news for Ukraine, especially Washington’s turnaround on F-16 fighter jets. After months of reluctance, the White House has opened the door for allied countries to deliver these aircraft to the kyiv forces in the coming months. Before that, an international training program will be launched so that Ukrainian pilots can properly handle these models.

The Seven also put a new twist on measures to stifle the Russian economy and its ability to sustain the war effort. Among them are new export restrictions, and plans to hit the Russian diamond industry.

On the other hand, the summit was marked by a notable closing of the ranks of the G-7 partners towards China, with a common position that puts cooperation mechanisms in place to counter what Westerners consider China’s practices of “economic coercion”. .

The relationship with the Asian giant is problematic and multifaceted, and the G-7 has shown a convergence of partners in wanting to face the rest in harmony, supported by the concept of reducing the risks derived from an excessive dependence on China -in instead of the coarser concept of decoupling, popular in Washington in the past months – and in an attempt to reduce the chances of disturbing military or security development by Beijing on the basis of Western technology.

