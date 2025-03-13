The president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, has accused Russia of putting conditions that hinder or delay a possible fire and has assured that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, He wants to continue with the war but he is “afraid” to tell the US leader, Donald Trump. In his usual night speech, the Ukrainian president has described as “predictable and manipulative” Putin’s statements about a possible cessation of harassilities of 30 days.

“We have all heard from Russia, the predictable and manipulative words of Putin in response to the idea of ​​a high fire in the front. But, at this time, in fact, in fact, You are preparing to reject it“Zelenski said. According to him, the Putin seeks to dizzy the idea of ​​high fire with” previous conditions “so that it fails or” extends as much as possible. “

In this sense, he reiterated that the Russian president does not dare to say that he does not “flatly”, although “lengthens” the process “and” impossible “that” reasonable solutions “are taken.” We consider this as another round of Russian manipulation, “he said. “Putin fears telling President Trump directly who wants to continue with this war And keep killing Ukrainians, “he added.

He also said that Ukraine “You are willing to work as quickly and more constructive” On the proposal of truce. “During the top fire, we will prepare answers to all questions about long -term security and a real and lasting peace, and we will present a plan to end the war,” explained the Ukrainian president.

“We are not imposing conditions that complicate the process; Russia yes. As we have always said, The only one who is giving long, the only one that is not constructive, is Russia. They need this war. Putin has stolen years of peace and continues this war day after day, “he said. Therefore, he has asked the international community to” increase pressure “on Putin.

In this sense, it has urged to increase the pressure on the Kremlin through more effective sanctions. “It is necessary to apply sanctions that work. We will continue working with our American and European partners, And with all those who want peace in the world, to force Russia to put an end to this war, “he has settled.