Zelenski says he is willing to resign if that means peace in Ukraine

The president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, has been willing to resign if that means peace in Ukraine after three years of war for Russian invasion. “I have no intention of clinging to power for decades,” said the president this Sunday at a press conference. He has also invited the US President Donald Trump, to a visit and has insisted on his availability to achieve a possible agreement that guarantees the security of the country.

“I am willing to resign if this means peace in Ukraine, and I could also exchange my position for entry into NATO,” he added during a forum called ‘Ukraine: 2025’.

The Ukrainian has insisted on signing the Pact proposed by the US to benefit from 50% of Ukrainian natural resources, although the text should include security guarantees. “I will not sign anything that has to be paid for generations of Ukrainians,” he said. “I just want a dialogue with the president (from the US Donald) Trump.” Precisely last week the Republican president called “dictator without elections” to his Ukrainian counterpart.

Zelenski raised the possibility that in the natural resources that Ukraine could share with the US including those found in the deposits that are under Russian control. “Let’s make 50-50 including the occupied territories,” said the Ukrainian President, who explained that this would stimulate the US interest in helping kyiv recover these territories.

Trump calls Zelenski “dictator”: “It is better to act quickly or his country will disappear”

The Ukrainian President stressed that the agreement signed with the US in this regard takes into account the interests of both the US and Ukraine. “This is something serious is not a game,” said Zelenski, who acknowledged that Ukraine needs the support of his main partner but pointed out that the country cannot lose “dignity and independence” with this agreement.