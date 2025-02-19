The head of state of Ukraine is convinced that “Russian misinformation” is behind the statements of the US president about his popularity index. After the earthquake unleashed by the high -level meeting among the representatives of Washington and Moscow, Trump … Increased tension with controversial statements about the popularity of Zelenski.

The US president had already expressed the need to hold elections in Ukraine. «As we are talking about 4%, we have seen this misinformation, we understand that it comes from Russia. We understand it and we have evidence that these figures are being discussed between the United States and Russia ». The Ukrainian leader reaffirmed his respect for Trump, but said that “unfortunately he lives in this misinformation bubble.” The International Institute of Sociology of kyiv, one of the main institutions of democopic studies of Ukraine, places the approval of Volodimir Zelenski in 57%. This survey was conducted between February 4 and 9.

Zelenski also affected the meeting between the representatives of Moscow and Washington held last Tuesday in Riad. “I think the United States of America is helping Putin out of isolation.” kyiv asks the Trump team “sincerity” and points out that the Russians are “happy” after the match while kyiv finds nothing “positive.”

Russian President and Moscow Foreign Minister, SERGÉI Lavrovthey have periodically insisted on the lack of legitimacy of the Ukrainian President to establish negotiations. Trump also emphasized the need to celebrate elections in Ukraine, although most Ukrainians oppose the elections while the war is still ongoing.

The Ukrainian authorities showed their discomfort to the Saudi Arabia meeting on Tuesday. kyiv’s first response was to suspend, at the last minute, his official trip to the Arab country, scheduled for Wednesday. Zelenski wanted to avoid “what happened in Riad seemed legitimate,” a source from the Ukrainian government assured the Agency. After the conversation between the United States and Russia, the first direct dialogue since the beginning of the war in 2022, it was also learned that the heir prince of Saudi Arabia had tried to include Zelenski in these conversations, but both the United States and Russia denied , according to Bloomberg.

In this climate of discomfort and tension among the allies, Keith Kellogg Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine arrived at kyiv on Wednesday. In his agenda, meetings are planned with the president of Ukraine, with senior military and other government officials. Zelenski expressed his intention to take Kellogg to a visit on the war front, but is not yet confirmed.

Kellogg’s first statements upon arrival at the train station of the Ukrainian capital tried to placate the spirits. “Part of my mission is to sit and listen and see what their concerns are,” he told reporters. The Trump emissary added that “we are willing to provide what is necessary. We understand the need for security guarantees. Part of my mission is to listen. Then I will return to the United States and talk to President Trump to make sure we understand everything correctly ». The Ukrainian president already advanced that they did not want any kind of security guarantees by Russia.

This visit from Trump’s emissary to Ukraine is complicated and many doubt their maneuvering capacity within the US administration. Kellogg is not well seen in the Kremlin: “The Russians do not like Kellogg, because it is he who speaks of hard measures to get Moscow to negotiate, and negotiate in good faith,” he said John Herbstexpert from Atlantic Council and former United States ambassador to ‘The Kyiv Independent’.

The United States War Veteran was one of the authors of the Peace Plan for Ukraine who foresaw a freezing of the front line, without reducing the Ukraine Army and without recognition of the occupied territories. In addition to maintaining military assistance to the invaded country. But Kellog did not participate in the Riyadh meeting or was present when the release of the American citizen was negotiated Marc Fogel Last week nor was he present at Riad.