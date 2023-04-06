During his visit to Warsaw, the President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, met with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda. A meeting that sought to renew ties with one of its great European allies. At the meeting Zelensky was awarded the Order of the White Eagle, Poland’s highest award. In addition, the president signed agreements on Ukrainian grains and arms cooperation.

A thank you to the “historic” help from Warsaw to kyiv. This was the message of the Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, to his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, after their meeting on Wednesday, April 5.

The Ukrainian president assured that the neighboring country should become a key partner in reconstruction when the Russian invasion ends.

The meeting yielded new decisions on Ukrainian grains. According to kyiv, agreements will be announced in the coming days and weeks that will help alleviate the existing discontent among Polish farmers who depend on grain imports from Ukraine.

“We have found a way out, I think that in the coming days and weeks we will finally solve all the problems, as there can be no questions and no complications between such close partners and true friends as Poland and Ukraine,” Zelensky told reporters at a briefing. .

In fact, due to the growing anger of farmers over the high prices of imports, the Polish Agriculture Minister, Henryk Kowalczyk, resigned on Wednesday.

For his part, the Polish Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, stated that he discussed with Zelenski solutions to mitigate the problems arising from the entry of Ukrainian grains into European markets.

The ‘Order of the White Eagle’

Duda awarded Zelensky the ‘Order of the White Eagle’, Poland’s highest honour, saying: “We have no doubt that his conduct combined with the heroism of the Ukrainian soldiers saved Ukraine.”

“We have no doubt that his conduct is saving Europe from a deluge of Russian imperialism,” the president added.

In response, the Ukrainian president said that Poland “has stood shoulder to shoulder” with his country and reiterated his gratitude for it. For Zelenski, it is about “historic relations” that mean “a historical strength” for both countries.

Duda said he was confident that the Ukrainian forces would emerge victorious from the conflict.

The increase in military aid

The Polish president, a firm ally, of kyiv also reported on Wednesday that he will provide Ukraine with a total of 14 MiG-29 combat aircraft – Soviet-made fighters. In addition, Morawiecki signed a letter of intent with Zelenski to transfer Rosomak armored vehicles —produced in Poland— to Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials have pressured their Western allies, including Poland, to supply them with F-16 fighter jets, that have generated great controversy because their practicality and their possible effect on escalating the conflict have been questioned.

In this regard, Duda’s foreign policy adviser, Marcin Przydacz, said that Poland will not decide on the shipment in the short term. Furthermore, he mentioned that “F-16s are protecting the skies over Poland” and that “there is absolutely no such decision at this stage.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy shakes hands with Polish service members as he arrives with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to review Rosomak armored personnel carriers in Warsaw, Poland, April 5, 2023. Service of Presidential Press of Ukraine © Reuters/UKRAINE PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERIES

For his part, Duda said his country will seek additional security guarantees for Ukraine at the NATO summit to be held in Vilnius, the Lithuanian capital, in July.

Polish citizens overwhelmingly support Ukrainians. According to the Ipsos pollster, 82% believe that the NATO countries and the European Union should support the neighboring country until the conflict is won.

US announces new security package for Ukraine

The Pentagon announced on Tuesday that it will send Kiev $2.6 billion in aid for three air surveillance radars, anti-tank rockets and fuel trucks.

For Zelenski, cooperation with the United States will allow “improvement of their security” and will boost the economy of both countries. “The main thing is not to waste time, not to lose the opportunity we have. Act now, help now. Ukrainians act so that the Americans do not have to fight, and together we gain new strength for our countries,” he added.

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda greets Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland on April 5, 2023. © Reuters/Kacper Pempel

In statements to the Russian agency TASS, the Kremlin embassy in Washington reacted and said that the United States wants to prolong the conflict for as long as possible. “The decision to supply arms to kyiv is a step towards escalating the Ukrainian crisis and increasing the number of civilian casualties,” she said.

The aid package that Washington will send comes from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (SAI) fund, which allows President Joe Biden to buy weapons from the industry instead of sending US stocks.

With the latter, the United States completes $35.2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the war began on February 24, 2022.

with Reuters