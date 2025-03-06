Volodimir Zelenski He knows that only with the help of Europe he cannot defeat Russia but in Brussels he feels at home as he demonstrated with his presence at the top of the European Council this Thursday. He was the luxury guest and everything was a direct contrast with what happened in the White House. The Ukrainian President, Embraced by European leaders, he was “grateful” and said it is shown that his “are not alone.” Zelenski was very clear: “We feel it and we know it.” Thus, he celebrated the block plans to invest not only in the defense of the continent but also in the support of kyiv.

“We are here to make decisions,” added the president of the European Council, Antonio Costawho wants “concrete proposals” to make “concrete decisions”, in line with the proposed by the commission with rearmar Europe. “The security and defense of Europe are not separated from those of Ukraine. A strong defense of Europe is a strong defense of Ukraine, “added the Portuguese leader.” We are here to help Ukraine reach a firm and lasting peace. We are with you, Volodimir, “Costa told the Ukrainian President, and clarified that the EU will continue with kyiv when he decides to sit down to negotiate peace.

Ursula von der Leyen This line followed and said it is “a decisive moment for Europe” and Ukraine “is part of that European family.” Right now the continent “faces dangers” and You have to reinforce your defense to “place Ukraine in a position of strength” in future conversations of peace. On the Rearmar Europa Plan, the president of the Commission considers that it is the way to invest in the security of Europe and therefore of Ukraine. “Rearmar the EU is also rearm” to the invaded country. “It is a very important moment to demonstrate that we are with Ukraine as long as necessary,” he ended.

These messages have been given at the summit that For many it is the most important for the EU in recent years, with the era “of the rearme” began; In parallel to the aid to Ukraine, Europe talks about taking care of itself and there are countries, such as France, which already deeply doubted that the United States can be an ally for the continent, as President Emmanuel Macron made clear on Wednesday. What is not on the table, yes, is the possibility of sending peace to kyiv, a bet that goes more towards the long term. However, France, the United Kingdom and Ukraine are planned to present a peace plan to the US to negotiate on Vladimir Putin.

In this sense, Russia Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has warned Thursday that Moscow I would consider the presence of European troops in Ukraine as “an involvement of NATO” In the war if there is that deployment of European troops. He accused the EU again of “wanting war and not peace.” Lavrov reiterated that in Moscow “they will consider the presence of these troops in Ukrainian territory as the potential presence” of the alliance in the invaded country would see. “The discussion is being carried out with an openly hostile goal and do not hide why they need it,” he said.