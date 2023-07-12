The President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, was applauded this Tuesday at a rally in a central square in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, where he advocated for his country’s entry into NATO, at war with Russia.

“Glory to Ukraine!” Zelensky, dressed in fatigues, shouted from a stage where he was greeted like a rock star and acclaimed at an event on the sidelines of the Nato summit in the Lithuanian capital.

Zelensky embraced the President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda, unleashing another standing ovation. Lithuania and Ukraine were Soviet republics until the collapse of the Eastern Bloc in the early 1990s.

under a radiant sun, Zelensky appeared with his wife and addressed the crowd in Ukrainian, who brandished a veritable forest of cell phones to immortalize the occasion.

“NATO will give Ukraine security. Ukraine will make NATO stronger,” he said.

Zelenski, in a speech of about 10 minutes translated into Lithuanian.

Zelensky indicated that he was going to Vilnius “with confidence in the partners of NATO”, an organization that, he said, “will not bow to any aggressor” and that “will give Ukraine security”.

Russia will never again attack the Baltics, march on Prague or attack Finland, it will never again occupy Europe, he proclaimed from this emblematic place, among thousands of Lithuanians gathered with Ukrainian flags.

Finally, Zelensky raised a flag of his country, carried to Vilnius by a relay of runners from Bakhmut, the scene of a long siege and the epicenter of the fighting with the Russian army in eastern Ukraine.

The event, called “Raising the Ukrainian flag in NATO”, continued with a concert by various local artists.

The intervention of the Ukrainian leader occurred a few hours after arriving in the Lithuanian capital, where it is expected that he will join the dinner offered by the president of the Baltic country, Gitanas Nauseda, to the leaders of NATO and invited countries.

His speech coincided with the presentation by the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, of the declaration agreed between the members of the Atlantic Alliance, and waiting for the so-called Otán-Ukraine Council to be formed tomorrow, with the assistance of the Ukrainian leader.

The text makes explicit that the NATO leaders will invite Ukraine to become a member of the organization when the allies so agree and when the country meets the conditions, Stoltenberg announced.

The capital of Lithuania, a country that, like the rest of the Baltic states -Latvia and Estonia- and Poland represent the line of maximum solidarity with Ukraine among the European allies, is these days an exponent of its citizens’ support for Kiev against the Russian aggressor .

Ukrainian flags and other symbols fly through its streets, while the buses read messages in favor of the supplies of arms and fighters to Ukraine or the country’s full integration into NATO, mixed with others of frank hostility towards Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky arrived in the Lithuanian capital aboard a plane made available to the Ukrainian leader by the Polish government, according to Ukrainian presidential sources from kyiv.

NATO leaders meet in Lithuania.

He then moved to the center of the city in an official car, while the Lithuanian media was already spreading the first images of the Ukrainian leader, with his characteristic military green shirt and waving from the vehicle.

Ukraine has been barred from operating flights into its territory since the Russian military invasion began, forcing the Ukrainian leadership to regularly commute by train to Poland before taking flights to their final destinations.

Zelenski will speak this Wednesday at the Otán-Ukraine Council before the 31 leaders of the member states, plus Sweden -a country that has not yet completed its process of integration into the Alliance-.

This Tuesday, the Ukrainian Defense Minister, Oleksi Reznikov, joined the meetings.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With AFP and EFE