The United States vice president, JD Vancedefended President Donald Trump’s strategy to negotiate the end of the war in Ukraine and assured that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is close to his conclusion, while Volodimir Zelenski claimed to be willing to a solid agreement and cash on investment and security with Donald Trump.

“I really think We are on the verge of peace in Europe For the first time in three years, “Vance said in a speech at the Constant Political Action Conference (CPAC, in English), the world’s main ultra -right forum, which began this Thursday in National Harbor (Maryland), on the outskirts of Washington. Vance highlighted the Trump’s negotiating capacitywho became famous for his book The Art of the Deal (The art of negotiation) and that, in its first month in the White House, has tried to end both the war in Ukraine and the conflict in Gaza.

“I think what does Trump such an effective negotiator is that Does not rule out anything in advance. When he enters a negotiation, he says: ‘Everything is on the table’. And, of course, that explodes the head of the American media, who wonder: ‘Why is he talking to Russia?’ Well, how are you going to end the war if you don’t talk to Russia? You have to talk to everyone involved in the conflict“, argument.

Trump surprised Europe and Ukraine when on February 12 he spoke on the phone with the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, and announced that had reached an agreement with Moscow to start “immediate negotiations” with the aim of ending the war. On Tuesday, in Saudi Arabia, a Russian delegation and another American agreed to start working to achieve the end of the conflict and improve their economic and diplomatic relations, which could lead to a summit between Trump and Putin.

The Ukrainian President, Volodimir Zelenskihas protested by the exclusion of kyiv from these conversations and, in the last hours, has exchanged insults with Trumpwith the American calling “dictator” to the Ukrainian and is accusing the US president to live in a bubble of “misinformation” from Russia.

“Work 24/7”

Zelenski, He gathered This Thursday with the Special White House Representative For the Russian-Ukrainian war, Keith Kellogg, which transmitted kyiv’s disposition to sign an investment agreement with the US that also includes security guarantees for Ukraine. “Ukraine is ready for a solid and effective agreement On investment and security with the president of the United States, “Zelenski wrote on his social networks by informing Kellogg, after which a press conference was not held due Sergey Nikiforov.





“We have proposed the fastest and most constructive way of achieving results. Our team is ready to work 24/7“The Ukrainian president riveted, who has so far rejected an agreement proposed by Washington last week for which Ukraine should deliver half of his natural resources to the US for not including the document any guarantee of the continuity of support for kyiv.

Zelenski described as “productive” the meeting with Kellogg, which he informed in a detailed way about the situation in the front. Ukrainian president and Trump’s emissary spoke in addition to How to achieve the return of prisoners of war and of the security guarantees that could ensure that Russia does not invade Ukraine once the peace is signed. Kellogg arrived at kyiv on Wednesday in his first to visit Ukraine since his appointment as a special representative for war. The retired general has gathered so far with Zelenski, with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrí Sibiga, and with the head of the Ukrainian army, Oleksandr Sirski.