The Ukrainian President, Volodimir Zelenskihas shown on Tuesday his willingness to “fix things” with Donald Trump under his “strong leadership” and achieve lasting peace in Ukraine, an objective for which he has also declared arranged to reach a truce with Russia.

«We are willing to work quickly to end the war, and the early stages could be the release of prisoners and a truce in the sky (missile prohibition, long -range drones, energy bombs and other civil infrastructure) and a truce in the sea immediately, if Russia does the same. After we want to advance very fast at all the following stages and work with the US to reach a solid final agreement, ”Zelenski said in the social network X.

He also assured that he is ready to sign the agreement on the United States access to the mineral resources of Ukrainein his first public statements since Trump announced that he interrupted military aid to the former Soviet republic.

«My team and I are willing to work under the firm leadership of the president Trump to achieve lasting peace«, Zelenski said in his social networks, in which he has been his first statement after the United States government has decided to cancel military aid to Ukraine.









«None of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is willing to sit at the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring a lasting peace. No one wants peace more than the Ukrainians, ”said Ukrainian President, who has proposed a truce by sea and air as a previous step to that dialogue.

Zelenski has raised the liberation of prisoners of war as part of one of These early stages of negotiation, as long as, he has remarked, “Russia does the same.” All this, has stressed, in close collaboration with Washington.

“We value what the United States has done to help Ukraine maintain their sovereignty and independence,” said Zelenski, who thanked Trump for the efforts of his administration, Precisely one of the reproaches That he and Vice President JD Vance threw him on Friday at the Oval Office.

Zelenski has lamented that Meeting with Trump Of last week “it did not go as expected,” but stressed that “it is time to correct things.”

«We would like the cooperation and communication Future were constructive, “he said. In that line, he has assured that Ukraine is prepared to sign the agreement on rare earths »at any convenient time and formats”, because “is a step towards greater security”.