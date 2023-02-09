With expectation and a great security operation. This is how Brussels received this Thursday the visit of Ukrainian President Volodímir Zelenski, a historic trip -the first to the EU since the start of the war-, but which has been somewhat diluted by the leader’s previous visit to the United Kingdom and France . The president will speak in the extraordinary plenary session of the European Parliament and then he is expected to join the summit of leaders of the European Union. There, he will hold meetings with them “in batches and in very small groups,” according to European sources.

His schedule, however, is kept in the strictest secrecy for security reasons. He has landed in the Belgian capital together with French President Emmanuel Macron and, on the same runway, he has been received by community leaders Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen. In the month in which one year has passed since the invasion of Ukraine and with the Russian Army preparing a major offensive in Donbas, the bloc wants to reinforce its support for kyiv, whom they will continue to help “as long as it takes”. The EU has been, by far, Ukraine’s biggest international ally, sending humanitarian, economic and military aid; and economic sanctions against Russia. Recently, a coalition of countries has pledged to send Leopard 2 tanks to the country.

Zelensky, however, continues to press for more weapons. In London, the leader asked for fighters to face the Russian forces, a request that is added to that of the long-range missiles that he requested at the summit between the EU and Ukraine in kyiv and that he considers “decisive” to recover all the territory.

The European perspective of Ukraine promises to be another of the debates of the day. Despite the fact that von der Leyen recently highlighted the country’s “enormous progress” in “decisive reforms”, Brussels insists that the EU accession process “has no shortcuts” and that time must be respected. A first report from the European Commission is expected to arrive in the spring and a more formal evaluation in the autumn.