MIKEL AYESTRAN Special delivery. Odessa Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 10:50 p.m.



The missile dropped in Poland has caused the biggest disagreement between the kyiv government and its allies since the start of the war. Volodimir Zelenski spoke yesterday before the national television cameras to insist that “I have no doubt that it was not our missile. I think it is a Russian missile, based on our military reports, “he stressed, even after NATO, the United States and Poland itself identified as” very likely “that the projectile came from the Ukrainian air defense system.

However, Zelensky turned a deaf ear and preferred to send his own version to the population, identical to the one he issued moments after the explosion was recorded and which even included a message for NATO to respond immediately against Moscow -since Poland is part of of the coalition – which would have involved Europe and much of the West in the war. And all this after having spoken with various allied leaders and from Poland itself.

The leader “urgently” asked Warsaw to give its experts access to the site of the explosion in order to carry out an investigation. Asked about this possibility by his country’s press, the Polish Foreign Minister, Lukasz Jasina, stated that “we will not comment on this issue.” Poland is the country leading the investigations into what happened. The United States officially closed the case yesterday after informing the G-20 leaders of the investigations of the intelligence services.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, took to Twitter to send a message to his allies that “we advocate a joint examination of the incident. We’re ready to hand over evidence of the Russian trail we have. We await the information from our partners on the basis of which it was concluded that it is an anti-aircraft defense missile,” he claimed.

Zelenski and his followers have been left alone in their argument. They do not share the opinion of NATO, which considers that it is a Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense missile. From Washington and Moscow they also support this option, which leaves kyiv alone in this crisis.

closing ranks



However, from the Alliance, its secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, wanted to downplay the responsibilities of the kyiv Army for the explosion and stated that “what happened in Poland is not the fault of Ukraine and the ultimate responsibility lies with Russia” for having invaded the ex-republic and launched a nationwide attack on Tuesday with a hundred rockets. An attack that has further complicated the country’s energy situation and has extended power cuts to cities like Odessa, which until now had not suffered them.

Most of the Ukrainian media closed ranks around their president. There was debate on the networks and local analysts such as Viktor Kovalenko, head of the UkraineDecoded podcast, considered that “it is a serious mistake by Zelenski and his advisers to offer conclusions so quickly and accuse so frivolously about what happened in Poland. He expected something else after nine months of war,” he shared on his Twitter account.

“In such a serious matter, there can be no hasty conclusion about the development of events before a thorough investigation,” German Chancellor Olatz Scholz said for his part. And the Russian Foreign Ministry attributed kyiv’s “quickness” in blaming Vladimir Putin’s government on its efforts to try to get “more support” from international partners.