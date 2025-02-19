It is often said that The rope is always broken by the wealthiest part And not necessarily when it comes to some flexible material, also in conflicts. And we say nothing in the international avatars that end at war, in which the popular phrase charges the double value of today.

These days of the world scrambled in one of its greatest political, military and diplomatic movements, it continues to be a brief phrase that is used in opinions to describe reality. The war that arose by the Russian invasion of Ukraine is being a great example. For three years, NATO, with the United States to the front, He defended Ukraine and blamed Russia.

But in politics it cannot be said that things change; It is more necessary to say that they turn. Since governing Donald Trump on the earth, everything that was working with some normality has put up legs. A strange pre -understanding has led in a matter of hours that they are neither Russia or Putin who are blamed for such a sinister war.

To confirm it, there will be conversations in the shadow between Washington and Moscow and yesterday the first ones occurred for the gallery among the heads of the international delegations of the two powers, which met in a place of neutral appearance, Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. The result is already known, With the usual diplomatic ambiguity: Everything has been cordial and the agreement is that commissions from both countries will now meet to negotiate the details of peace.

Naturally, the reactions have not been long in coming. The EU and especially the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, claimed that he should be present at meetings to defend his interestssince a conflict is elucidated from which his country is part and the agreement that is glimpsed seems to limit the limits and rights, such as the impossibility of joining NATO. The reasons assist him, although With reluctant acceptance that a delegation of Ukraine participates, not its presidentwhich in these last years has gained international sympathies.

Trump and his sect, increasing the rights of some valuable territories for their mineral reserves and of any other value.

Zelenki continues Like being professionally a mediocre actorthe culprit of such repudiable war and having exhausted the five years extendable of his mandate without having submitted time to the elections for the state of the war, so he would continue to rule out of the law.

The war continues, Russia continues to expand its conquests with the change of borders that wait, NATO continues to help Ukraine, although already disrep up before the supremacy of the United States, and the still president Zelenski, Emphasized in his austere shirt that provides him personalitytravel to Türkiye today in a last attempt to save the remains of national dignity that has so threatened.