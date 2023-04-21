The president of Ukraine, Volodímir Zelenski, speaks in the Chamber of Deputies of Mexico as part of his campaign to gather support for the war unleashed by Russia in his territory now 421 days ago. The López Obrador government has maintained a neutral position in the conflict and has criticized the flow of arms that has been established between Europe and Ukraine. Even so, Mexico has voted alongside the United States and other Western powers on several important United Nations (UN) resolutions. Zelenski’s first speech in Latin America was two weeks ago at the Catholic University of Santiago. There, the president asked the governments of the region to end trade with Russia and sent an invitation for his listeners to visit Ukraine.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country