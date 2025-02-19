Zelenski explodes against Trump and accuses him of “living in the world of misinformation created by Russia”

Volodimir Zelenski accuses Donald Trump of living “in the world of misinformation” created by Russia. The president of Ukraine has responded on Wednesday at a press conference in kyiv to the comments of his American counterpart on internal approval to his management, and has assured that “he never comments on popular indices, especially those of other leaders or those of other leaders ”, But he pointed out that the last survey shows that 58% of Ukrainians trust him.

Trump places Putin in a position of force after three years of western isolation

“So if someone wants to replace me right now, that is not going to work,” he said.

Zelenski has also denounced the dissemination of “much misinformation from Russia”, highlighting that these data seem to be disseminated in the United States.

“Unfortunately, President Trump, with all the respect I have as a leader of a nation to which we respect deeply … is living in this disinformation space,” he said.

Zelenski has affirmed that he will study the possibility of collecting more data on confidence in the main world leaders to counteract Russian misinformation and has warned about “the disinformation circle that surrounds President Trump”, which, according to him, includes representatives linked to the Governments of Hungary and Slovakia.

“All this is worrying. Everything they are doing is aimed at weakening Ukraine, ”he added.

Zelenski: “It is Russia’s war against us, not a ‘conflict”

The Ukrainian president has also criticized US envoys in Riad to meet with his Russian counterparts to describe the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a “conflict” and not as “a Putin war against us.”

“That softens him,” he said.

Zelenski explained that he had a similar conversation with the previous US administration, when he fought the official description of the war as a “conflict.”

“There was an attempt to change the policy to soften the terms with which what Putin is doing to us is described, but we are defending the rights of Ukraine. There is nothing wrong with it, but we must recognize what is happening, ”he said.

The Ukrainian president has also accused the United States of “having helped Putin out of isolation” to which he was subjected after the large -scale invasion of Ukraine.

He has also responded to Trump’s comments that most of the support for Ukraine comes from the US. “The truth is another,” he said, although he added that he is still “grateful for support” and wants “the Trump government to have the real facts.”

Zelenski has lamented the address that conversations are taking: “This is not positive for Ukraine. What they are doing is getting Putin out of isolation, and the Russians are happy because the debate focuses on them. ” In addition, he pointed out that Russia seems to be presenting “as a victim, and that is something new.”

Zelenski asks to focus on the role of Europe

The Ukrainian President has affirmed that in his recent meetings with European leaders he has transmitted “a forceful message from Ukraine to Europe” and has announced that there will be more meetings, including one in the United Kingdom “in the coming weeks.”

Zelenski stressed that conversations focus on “what is prepared to make Europe to help Ukraine if there is a reduction in US assistance or other circumstances,” and has insisted: “We must have an allied position in Europe.”

He also reported that a meeting is being prepared for February 24, anniversary of Russia’s invasion, and has mentioned his conversations with United Arab Emirates and Turkey, insinuating the possibility that Ankara can offer security guarantees to Ukraine.

Zelenski has also rejected Donald Trump’s idea that the United States has delivered 500,000 million dollars to Ukraine and has shown his opposition to the idea of ​​”returning support in minerals.”

“That is not a serious conversation,” he said. However, he pointed out that he would be willing to work on “a serious document” whenever he includes “security guarantees.”

“Okay, let’s make a deal. Let’s share it depending on the investment … but we need security guarantees, ”he said.

Zelenski has assured that the American proposal is willing to make public, although he has warned: “I don’t think this helps our relationships.”

“This document is not ready. It is outside my powers, outside the Constitution and the laws of Ukraine, with a jurisdiction under the Law of New York, ”he explained. And he stressed: “There is not a single word about security guarantees.”

“We all want a victory, we want Trump to win, we want Ukraine to win, we want everyone to succeed. But there is nothing clear here. Let’s put percentages on the table. That was my suggestion. But I am protecting Ukraine. I can’t sell it. I can’t sell our state, ”he said.

Zelenski insists on security guarantees and the importance of NATO

The Ukrainian president has pointed out that discussions on security guarantees outside NATO are difficult: “We do not have many formats for this or time to build something new.”

“We want security guarantees this year, we want to finish the war this year,” he said, and has insisted that NATO is the natural guarantor of any agreement: “I understand that every time I mention NATO, they don’t even want us to pronounce that Word, but it is the reality. ”

Zelenski has emphasized that the Ukrainians “are not playing, there are no secret agreements, we say what we think, whether the Russians listen or not.”

Finally, it stressed that any security guarantee must occur through NATO or by strengthening the Ukrainian army with financing, weapons and air defense.

Zelenski has assured that the country is “much stronger than at the beginning of the invasion”, rejecting the narratives that speak of a “Ukrainian failure in resistance, of the Russians occupying everything and their army as an unstoppable force.”

According to Zelenski, Ukraine is now “much more resilient” and this allows him to “speak with dignity, as the same, with partners, with allies or without them.”

In addition, he stressed that the country is more self -sufficient, producing “30% of everything” what it needs.

In an answer to Trump’s comments on surveys, Zelenski has indicated that only 1% of the Ukrainian population supports to make total concessions to Russia. “That answers all questions,” he said.

The Ukrainian president has insisted that Russia is still “the culprit” of war and that “its responsibility cannot be bleached as if it were money.”

“Some may think that everything can be resolved with agreements. It is impossible. No one in Ukraine trusts Putin. We need clear security guarantees, ”he said.

Trump aligns with Putin about the idea of ​​celebrating elections in Ukraine: “That is not Russia. I say that ”





Zelenski has added “Kellogg will see it today … that he walks through kyiv and other cities. 20% or 30% of the capital has been destroyed, ”he said, referring to Kellogg Kellogg, Trump’s Security Exassor, whom he has challenged and talk to the Ukrainians about the comments of the former US former president:“ What speaks With people. Do you trust their own president or Putin? Let them ask you about Trump, what do you think of your statements. It is important to go out and talk to people. That chooses where to go. He has its ambassador here. It is important that you see with your own eyes what is happening. And then I’m ready to go to him. We will go, to speak with the military. ”