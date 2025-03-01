Is the favorite news channel … of the followers of the US president, where support for the Ukrainian cause has deteriorated strongly since the beginning of the aggression of Russia, and Zelenski He maintained his appearance to try to control the story after his verbal fight with the US president and his vice president.

“Good night to all Americans,” were the first words of the Ukrainian leader. «I am very grateful To all for your support, you have done a lot. I am grateful to the president, the Congress, to the two parties, ”said Zelenski after US leaders – especially, he repeatedly accused him of not showing enough thanks.

But the Ukrainian President He refused to apologize Before his American counterpart for the exchange of screams in the White House, as Bret Baier asked, the interviewer, “No,” Zelenski said about it. «Respect for the president and the US people, but we also have to be open and honest. I don’t think we have done anything wrong. But the best thing is not to discuss these things in front of the press, ”he said after the television show, typical of a reality show. The fray in front of the journalists “was not good,” he acknowledged. «I am always open to the press, but these are very sensitive things. And when we discuss them I need to be honest and I need our partners to understand the situation correctly and I want to correctly understand what they tell me ».

Video.

The anger between Donald Trump and Volodimir Zelenski during his meeting at the White House



ABC





Despite a meeting that has exploded the relations between the US and Ukraine, Zelenski defended that he can still “Rescue” that relationship and that “nobody wants peace more than us.” Of course, that peace must be “fair and lasting” and for this you need the security guarantees that Trump, apparently, is not willing to grant.

The meeting between Trump and Zelenski aimed at the signing of an agreement on US access to Mineral Resources of Ukraine, within negotiations for eventual peace with Russia. But both see it in a very different way: Trump considers it a way to recover the billionaire payments made by US taxpayers and for Zelenski it is a first step to obtain security guarantees by the USA in front of the neighboring aggressor.

Trump has defended this week that the only agreement for mineral resources – the creation of a joint background suffered by income from Ukraine resources – will be an “automatic security” because it will deter Russia of attacking its neighbor for the presence of Americans. «I told him that You can’t trust Putin », Zelenski said, who recalled that there were already about twenty American companies in his country before the invasion and that was not a problem for the Russian president.

Zelenski acknowledged that the public anger “is not good for either of the two countries,” but insisted that “USA. and Ukraine are strategic allies and friends, the enemy is Putin ».

The Ukrainian president also protested because Trump and Vance are not correct when they talk about things like the number of deaths in Ukraine or when they talk about the territories invaded by Russia. “It is not a good way to speak between good partners and friends,” said Zelenski, who did not like vice president Vance to intervene during the questions of journalists in the oval office, which was the trunk of the anger.

Asked if Ukraine can win the war without the support of the United States with which Trump has threatened if Zelenski does not adhere to the peace conditions he proposes -esion of territories, goodbye to NATO-, the Ukrainian leader acknowledged that “it will be very difficult for us without your support. But we cannot lose our borders, our people, our freedom ».