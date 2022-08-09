Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the international community on Tuesday to ban the entry of Russian citizens throughout the West, in a renewed effort to punish Moscow and prevent Russian annexation of several Ukrainian regions.

“The most important sanctions that can be taken are to close the borders” to the Russians, Zelensky said in an interview with The Washington Post. “They must live in their own world until they change their mentality,” he added. “They say that this war has nothing to do with them and that the population is not responsible, but the population has elected that government and is not fighting against it or against the war,” he lamented.

His words come at a time when the Kremlin is multiplying its efforts to give legitimacy to an eventual annexation of Ukrainian territories. In recent days, numerous Russian leaders have defended the idea of ​​holding referendums in mid-September in the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhia, occupied by Moscow’s troops, to “legitimize Russia’s claims” to these territories.

For the Kremlin spokesman, Dimitri Peskov, the “irrationality” of Zelensky’s proposal “exceeds all limits.” “Any attempt to isolate the Russians or Russia is a process that has no prospects” of going ahead, he noted.

The truth is that the demand of the Ukrainian president – who has repeatedly criticized the West for not having a strong enough hand with the Kremlin – is not something new. Due to the war, Russian citizens who want to travel to the territory of the European Union (EU) do so through Finland, Estonia or Latvia, which border Russia, since air connections with Moscow are limited by sanctions. Helsinki already announced last week that it will restrict short-term tourist visas for Russian citizens. This Tuesday, the Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas, opened the door to join the Finnish initiative and asked the Twenty-seven globally to “stop issuing tourist visas” for Russian visitors, since “visiting Europe is a privilege and not a human right.

The importance of Russian oil



Brussels avoided commenting on the matter and limited itself to indicating that “it is a matter for each Member State to study short-stay visa applications,” according to the Community spokesperson for the Interior, Anitta Hipper. Moscow has already warned that it “would react very negatively” if that scenario were to occur.

The war, in any case, runs on many other fronts. On the economic front, the supply of Russian oil via Ukraine to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic has been cut off. The Transneft company explained on Tuesday that its payment for the right of transit through Ukraine during this month of August has been rejected as a result of the entry into force of the sanctions against Moscow. The measure affects the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline. The northern one, which carries crude oil to refineries in Poland and Germany, runs normally.

Oil appears on the list of sanctions adopted by the EU against Russia, with the aim of reducing imports by 90% this year. The total veto, however, is limited to delivery by sea, although Brussels provides exceptions for Eastern countries, more dependent on Russian crude. According to 2021 data, EU imports of refined oil from Russia amounted to €23 billion and crude oil to €48 billion.