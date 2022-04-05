The greatest expectation was generated this afternoon in the Congress of Deputies by the speech of a Volodímir Zelenski who has demanded to stop doing business and reach economic and commercial agreements with Russia.

The President of Ukraine has appeared for nearly 10 minutes in an act that, for security reasons, has only lasted half an hour and which has been attended, without exception, by all the groups of the parliamentary arch. And he has alluded to the historical event of the bombing of Gernika. “We are in April 2022, but it seems that we are in April 1937,” said the president after recalling that the Russian Army is destroying Ukrainian cities, such as Mariupol.

Zelensky has pointed out that what Russia is carrying out in his country could happen tomorrow in the rest of Europe. “Mothers in Ukraine write their children’s names on their backs in case they are killed,” he recalled.

The speech, which began almost twenty minutes late because Zelensky was participating in the UN Security Council, comes after Zelensky has spoken in more than ten assemblies and after the massacre that Russian troops have perpetrated in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, near kyiv, and which has led the government to expel 25 Russian diplomats this morning.

Before the start, the first to take her seat in the hemicycle was Defense Minister Margarita Robles, up to fifteen minutes before the rest of the members of the Government. In fact, at 5:00 p.m., the scheduled time for the Ukrainian president to speak, she was the only one who had already occupied her seat. Minutes later, President Pedro Sánchez, Vice Presidents Nadia Calviño and Yolanda Díaz, and the rest of the ministers arrived at their seats. The vice president of Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, did not attend. Neither does the head of Education Joan Subirats.

The president of the Congress, Mertixell Batet, began the act expressing the most absolute condemnation of the invasion perpetrated by Russia. “We are here to express that the Spanish people as a whole are with the Ukrainian people, that we admire the courage and determination with which the men and women of Ukraine are defending themselves against the illegal invasion ordered by Putin.”

“Glory to Ukraine.” This is how Zelensky ended his speech in the Congress of Deputies. Before, he launched shocking messages such as “it is April 2022, but it seems that we are in April 1937, when the whole world found out what happened to one of your cities, Gernika”.

To the deputies and senators present in the Lower House, he said: “I thank you for the sanctions but I ask for something else, I ask you to stop doing business with Russia and to support us with weapons and sanctions.” He also reminded them that “Ukrainian mothers are forced to write a contact telephone number or family name on the back of their children because they have no one to take care of them.”

In his speech he wanted to make it very clear that «Russia wants to do in Europe what it is doing in Ukraine». He added that “Russia has brought war to our territory, and we are trying to defend our country.”

President Pedro Sánchez responded to Zelenski: “I want to highlight one word: hope, because unfortunately difficult and sad weeks await us. I am sure that at the end of this period reason and democracy will prevail over Putin’s authoritarianism. Spain will always be with the Ukrainian people. He also stressed that “I want to send a message of support to the Ukrainians. Putin will not get the purpose of it ».

Sánchez also took advantage of Zelenski’s presence by videoconference to “ask Putin from Madrid to sit down to negotiate seriously.” At the same time, he assured the Ukrainian president that “we never thought that we would see horrifying images on European soil like those of the atrocities in Mariúpol or Bucha. They are war crimes that cannot go unpunished.

The relevance of the Ukrainian president’s speech has caused Congress to enable the press gallery for the assistance of senators who did not want to miss an appointment that has come to remind other important days in the Lower House such as the day of the Constitution. Or some other day of such intensity as the motion of censure against Mariano Rajoy in 2018 or the last investiture of Pedro Sánchez. Also on the rostrum was Serhii Pohoreltsev, ambassador of Ukraine, who received a standing ovation from the hemicycle.