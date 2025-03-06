03/06/2025



Updated at 4:33 p.m.





The president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenskion Monday has arrived at the extraordinary meeting of the European Council accompanied by the president of the Council, António Costaand the president of the commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

At the entrance of this key event for the future of the war in Ukraine and the defense in the old continent after the US turn in its alliances under the Trump administration, Zelenski has thanked the invitation and also the support shown by Europe: “It is good to know that we are not alone,” he said.

“From the very beginning of the war and … throughout this period and last week, you remained with us,” said the Ukrainian leader.

Coast encourages “making decisions and fulfilling”

The president of the European Council, António Costahe declared before the media that European leaders need to “make decisions and fulfill” their promises while facing the seriousness of the situation.









“We are here to support Ukraine to achieve an integral, fair and lasting peace,” he says.

Going directly to Zelenski, Costa said clearly: “We are with you, we will continue with you now and in the future,” while he says he sees Ukraine as a “future Member State.”

Von der Leyenon the other hand, he said that it is a “decisive” moment for Europe and Ukraine, since the continent “faces a clear and present danger.”

The Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tuskon his arrival at the European Council, he affirmed that the EU is superior to the Kremlin: “Europe is stronger than Russia and is able to defeat it in any type of conflict.”

«We simply had to start believing in it. And today it seems that it is happening. Europe as a whole is truly capable of winning any military, financial and economic confrontation with Russia. We are simply stronger, ”Tusk said to journalists in Brussels.

The outgoing German chancellor, Olaf ScholzHe said that today’s meeting aims to guarantee continuous support to Ukraine, but also highlighted the importance of maintaining good relations with the United States.