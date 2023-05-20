Saturday, May 20, 2023, 09:30



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, announced this Saturday his arrival at the G7 summit held in the Japanese city of Hiroshima with a message of “cooperation” and with the end of the conflict in mind.

“Japan. G7. Important meetings with partners and friends from Ukraine. Enhanced security and cooperation for our victory. Peace will be a little closer today », he has made it known on his Twitter account.

Japan. G7. Important meetings with partners and friends of Ukraine. Security and enhanced cooperation for our victory. Peace will become closer today. — Volodimir Zelensky (@ZelenskyyUa) May 20, 2023

Zelenski arrives in Japan on a new leg of the international tour that began about a week ago and has taken him to several European countries and Saudi Arabia, where this past Friday he participated as a guest at the Arab League summit.

Related news



His arrival comes a day after US President Joe Biden announced his support for a decision by European countries to train Ukrainian fighter pilots in fourth-generation fighter jets, including F-16s, with a view to to its possible delivery to Kiev.