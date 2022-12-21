Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky arrived at the White House on Wednesday for meetings with his American counterpart, Joe Biden, on his first trip abroad since the Russian invasion of his country.

Dressed in a brown uniform, Zelensky was led to the White House where he was met by Biden and his wife Jill and entered together as American guards raised his and Ukrainian national flags.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, conveyed to his Ukrainian counterpart his commitment to end the war with a “just peace.”

“We support Ukraine in the search for a just peace,” Biden told the media at the start of his meeting with Zelensky in the Oval Office of the White House. Biden conveyed to Zelensky the support of the United States for the people of Ukraine and for him personally, for being a “great leader.”

BIDEN: The United States stands with the brave people of Ukraine, we stand with you, you’ve been a great leader, and… we have a famous thing that occurs once a year, we pick the man of the year in ” Time” magazine, you are the man of the year in the United States of America. pic.twitter.com/sOdCnzgdLG —JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) December 21, 2022

According to the White House, the plane carrying Zelenski landed around noon at the Andrews military base in the state of Maryland (USA), on the outskirts of Washington.

The Zelensky’s arrival at the White House It was scheduled for 2:00 p.m. local time (7:00 p.m. GMT) and, later, at 7:30 p.m. (00:30 GMT on Thursday) he will give a speech before both houses of Congress.

Its about Zelensky’s first trip abroad since the beginning of the Russian invasion on February 24 and when 300 days have passed since the war.

The visit has aroused great expectations: several streets in Washington are closed to traffic and, from early morning, outside the White House there were dozens of journalists and onlookers with Ukrainian flags, according to Efe.

Volodimir Zelenski and Joe Biden this Wednesday.

Later, at 4:30 p.m. (21:30 GMT), Biden and Zelenski will give a press conference at the White House.

The US government already announced on Wednesday a new $1.85 billion military aid package for Ukraine that, for the first time, includes the Patriot air defense system.

The Bidens receive Zelenski at the White House.

Parallel to that aid, the US Congress plans to approve another $45 billion in economic and military aid to Ukraine in the coming hours, as part of its $1.7 trillion budget for the fiscal year. 2023.

On my way to the US to strengthen resilience and defense capabilities of 🇺🇦. In particular, @POTUS and I will discuss cooperation between 🇺🇦 and 🇺🇸. I will also have a speech at the Congress and a number of bilateral meetings. — Volodimir Zelensky (@ZelenskyyUa) December 21, 2022

The appearance of Zelensky before both houses of the US Congress. It will come at a key time, as some members of the Republican Party have expressed doubts about whether Washington should continue giving military aid to Ukraine because of the high cost to the country’s coffers.

The Republicans took control of the majority in the Lower House in the November elections and will take their seats in January.

If Congress approves that additional $45 billion in aid, the United States will have poured more than $100 billion into Ukraine since Russia began its invasion in February.

*With information from EFE and AFP

