The tension between the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, and the president of the United States, Donald Trump, continues to grow after the public discussion that starred last Friday in the Oval Office. The last statement of the Ukrainian president ensuring that a peace agreement with Russia is still “very distant” It has been answered by the US president, who has affirmed that his country “will not tolerate him much longer” and that it was “The worst statement I could do”.

The statement of the Ukrainian leader collected by AP on Sunday night added that, although Peace still considers distant, he hopes that he will continue to receive the support from the United States. “I think our relationship will continuebecause it is more than an occasional relationship, “said Zelenski, who added that his country has a strong enough association with the United States” so that help continues to flow despite what happened in Washington.

This Monday the US president has responded through social networks claiming that this “is The worst statement that Zelenski could have made“.” America will not tolerate it for much longer, “Trump’s message continued. US presidents has insisted on his statements about Zelenski of recent days and has assured that” he does not want to have peace as long as he has the support of the United States and Europe. ”

In addition, Trump also affirms in the message that Zelenski has already recognized that he cannot do the work (in relation to the war) without the United States and wonders “What are they thinking about?” The Ukrainian President to make this type of statements.

According to American television ABC, Trump will meet on Monday with his advisors to decide If you keep sending weapons to kyiv and define your position on Ukraine. Citing multiple sources, the chain reports that the National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz, Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, and Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth will be attended.

For its part, The New York Times It indicates through information provided by an official of the Trump administration who will contemplate the possibility of suspending or canceling military aid, including the latest equipment shipments that They had already been authorized by the government of Joe Biden and had been approved by Congress.