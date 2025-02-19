The Ukrainian President, Volodimir Zelenskihe has not stayed with crossed ones after the 180 -degree turn that the new Trump administration is giving the US policy regarding the Ukraine War and this Wednesday has accused the American president of being “helping Putin out of the global isolation that deserves. ”

“Russia is still the guilty part and you can’t bleach as if it were money nor cover up your responsibility in war. This is a Putin war against us, “said Zelenski, visibly counteracted by the approach that Moscow and Washington staged this Tuesday at the Riyaded Bilateral Summit.

Zelenski has also replicated Trump for stating on Tuesday that they should Convene elections in Ukraineunder the pretext that the popularity index of the Ukrainian leader has plummeted. “We have a situation in which we have not held elections in Ukraine, in which we have martial law, and in which the approval index of the Ukraine leader is below 4%,” Trump said, without providing any democopic report that support that data.

In fact, the latest surveys of the International Institute of Sociology of kyiv say the opposite because they place the Zelenski approval index in 57%. “I do not usually comment on popularity indices, neither mine nor other leaders, But that of 4% comes from Russia And we have evidence of it, “said Zelenski, who has accused Trump of Living” under the Russian misinformation bubble. “

Aware that Putin does not love him in front of Ukraine, Zelenski intuits that the US could be folding to that demand of the Kremlin to achieve a peace agreement, but has launched a warning to Trump: “If anyone wants to replace me right now, that will not work ” Moreover, he has taken advantage of The visit to kyiv by General Keith Kelloggspecial envoy from the US for Ukraine, to suggest that he goes out and “ask the Ukrainians” for his opinion regarding his current president.

It is no secret that Putin dreams of a pro -Russian government in Ukraine and many analysts They point out that their chosen is Víktor MedvedchukUkrainian politician near the Kremlin to whom Moscow intended to deliver the presidency of the country if the invasion launched three years ago. Russia considers illegitimate the presidency of Zelenski, now claiming that his mandate expired in March 2024, when the presidential elections were planned, which were suspended due to the martial law decreed by the war.

Within Ukraine there have also been some voices that ask for the call for elections, including The opponents of Zelenski such as Oleksi Arestovich or Ukrainian president Petró Poroshenko. However, it seems very complicated that free and democratic elections can be celebrated with a war in progress and thousands of displaced or exiled Ukrainians.

Trump wants to stay Ukrainian resources

Zelenski has also referred to the US interest in the so -called Ukrainian rare lands, rich in strategic minerals such as lithium, cobalt or scandio. In this regard, he has confirmed that the Trump administration sent him a document in which he asked him to keep half of those natural resources in exchange for the US to maintain his support for Ukraine.

“The document was not clear, it was only clear in one thing, that we had to give 50% of everything specified In the draft, “he said, in reference to that document written by Washington and has been willing to make public if necessary.

The proposal in question was presented a week ago by the Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Besent, during his visit to kyiv, but the Zelenski government has not accepted it. According to sources with access to the document, Washington asked Ukraine half of its rare earths as payment for the help you have received from the USAthat the Trump administration figure at 500,000 million dollars.

Zelenski, however, has refuted on Wednesday the amount of that American help: “We have to clarify those numbers. Unfortunately, they do not coincide with reality. War has cost us 320,000 million dollars; 120,000 million covered by Ukrainian taxpayers and 200,000 million supplied by the US and the EU, especially in military aid, “said Zelenski, who has detailed that US help amounts to 67,000 million in military assistance and 31,500 in direct aid to the Ukrainian budget .

Russia: “We move away from the abyss”

Out of Zelenski’s anger, in Moscow they applaud the restoration of diplomatic relations with the US after Trump’s arrival at the White House. Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrovhe said that Moscow and Washington have begun to “move away from the edge of the abyss” to which they had peeked in recent years and has blamed the Joe Biden government of the climb.

“We have begun to get away from the edge of the abyss To the one who took our relations with the US administration, but these are only the first steps, “Lavrov said in his speech before the Duma, where he has described as” positive “and” correct “Tuesday’s conversations in Saudi Arabia with his American counterpart, Marco Rubio.

Putin himself has expressed himself during a visit to St. Petersburg. “I value the conversations highly. There are results and we grant priority to the situation in Ukraine,” said the Russian president, which also He has assured that they are not leaving kyiv aside In the negotiations, despite the fact that it was evident in Riyad: “During the telephone conversation he had with President Trump, he told me that the United This process “.

Europe, on the other hand, continues in a kind of state of shock after the flying given by Trump to US foreign policy. French president, Emmanuel Macron, has summoned a new one on Wednesday Crisis meeting on Ukraine After Monday, this time by videoconference, to analyze the consequences of the Russian-American summit.

And from Elíseo they have not hidden their stupefaction with Trump’s latest statements, in which he questioned the legitimacy of Zelenski and even, even He came to take responsibility for the Ukraine War. “We do not understand the American logic very well,” said the spokeswoman for the Galo Executive, Sophie Primas, who has described those “little understandable” statements and has asked the New York tycoon “coherence.”

For his part, the German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, has asked to keep a secret for the moment, both for Russia and for the US, the measures that European countries could adopt to support Ukraine: “I am not going to put on the table Neither against Donald Trump nor before Vladimir Putin What I am willing to do and what is not clear that we are going to participate in the peace process. “