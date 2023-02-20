A few days ago, the image of what could be a new set of LEGO of franchises Nintendothis time it would be the tree Deku of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. And although the toy brand itself has not ruled on the matter, a certain clue has emerged that indicates that this new product will be real.

As seen on the channel known as Nintendo Primethis has received a copyright notice from the toy company, and that was precisely to spread the images of said set of Zelda. When they don’t do anything about it, it can be ruled out that it’s real, but if these things happen, it’s an obvious clue that the product will go on sale.

hey @ZeldaUniverse and anyone else who covered the The Great Deku Tree lego set – take down your videos ASAP. LEGO ain’t messing around, even though we aren’t the sources. Also: By doing this, they just CONFIRMED IT’S REAL. So there you have it. pic.twitter.com/kBa6dAGpko — Nintendo Prime (@NintyPrime) February 18, 2023

For now LEGO He has not commented on when this new set will go on sale, but it is clear that it could coincide in a certain way with the launch of the next game in the series, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. In addition, it would not be the first time that brands make a crossover, we have already seen that a couple of years ago with the saga of Mario.

Via: Kotaku

Editor’s note: This is already clear proof that the LEGO set is real, and much better if it is one focused on Zelda. As there are many expenses, it is likely that you will not be able to buy it on the way out. But I hope at some point to buy it.