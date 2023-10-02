Hollywood has been involved in an unprecedented strike for months for many reasons. One of them: the use of artificial intelligence as a tool to facilitate scriptwriting and representation work. This time it was Zelda Williams, daughter of the actor and comedian of hits like The unstoppable Will Hunting either Dead poets society, Robin Williams, the one in charge of attacking the use that some American production companies make of her late father’s voice. “I have witnessed for years how many people want to train these models to recreate the talent of some actors who cannot give consent. This is not false, it is very very real,” she stated in a story from Instagram. The interpreter’s daughter has taken a stand in favor of the actors’ strike — which is still ongoing — on several occasions and has demanded more controls on the use of AI: “My father would have been fighting a good fight with all the unions,” she said. when celebrating on their networks the anniversary of the premiere of Mrs. Doubtfirean unprecedented success for his father, who took his own life in August 2014.

Zelda Williams, who has described this new technology as “disturbing,” has insisted that she has had the opportunity to hear recreations of her father’s voice, something that “goes beyond my own feelings.” “Living actors deserve the opportunity to create their own characters with their choices to give voice to cartoons, putting their effort and human time in the search for interpretation,” she adds on social networks.

One of the main reasons why the big Hollywood production companies saw their filming stop is because writers and actors went on strike precisely to protect themselves from artificial intelligence. “These recreations are, at best, a poor demonstration of the powers of the human being; and the worst, a horrendous monster Frankenstein, created alongside the worst facets of this industry, instead of what it should really mean,” Zelda Williams continues her message. She is also no stranger to the film industry, because beyond being the daughter of a Hollywood star, she has worked in some films as an actress, and in others, as a director.

Robin Williams died at just 62 years old at his home in California after struggling for years with anxiety and depression, and Parkinson’s. The autopsy also revealed that he suffered from dementia. In 2021, he already turned to “Guys, I’m only saying this because I don’t think you’re going to stop until I admit it. Please stop sending me ‘test footage,’ he wrote in reference to a video in which Jamie Costa imitated his father in The unstoppable Will Hunting. Zelda has spoken on other occasions about how she copes with the grief of her father’s death, such as in an interview with Chelsea Handler, in 2016, for Netflix. “It’s funny because for a while I thought no one would let me do anything, and thank goodness they wouldn’t. They left me alone, I was inspired. I wrote up to 12 scripts in months. “I didn’t see sunlight for a long time,” she confessed at the time.

Hollywood actors are currently on strike over a range of issues, from the use of this technology to non-payment of residual contracts. A week ago, the writers called off their protest after reaching an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (in Spanish, Alliance of Film and Television Producers), the group that represents the studios in these negotiations. Although certain film unions continue to strike, the agreement ended one of the longest strikes in the industry. Late night talk shows are resuming production. However, most film and television productions will remain on hold while the actors’ strike continues, with negotiations resuming this week.