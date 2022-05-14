The Legend of Zelda Twilight Princess HD development team – Tantalus – said a Switch version “isn’t a priority for Nintendo,” at least based on conversations between the two companies. At the same time, Tantalus would love the idea of ​​working on the game.

Specifically, while parrying with Nintendo Everything, Tantalus stated: “No, of course we would love to work on it [ndr, a The Legend of Zelda Twilight Princess HD]but it’s not a priority for Nintendo, or at least not in the conversations they’ve had with us. ”

“The way it works with Nintendo is that we would grab any job opportunity on one of their games. There is ongoing dialogue between our companies. Often there is some time between one title and the next, and they could there are other ideas being proposed, but in the case of Skyward Sword after some time an email arrived saying ‘would you be interested in bringing Skyward Sword to Switch?’, to which our response was’ Yes ​​we are ‘And then we started a conversation with Nintendo about the type of project and eventually we started working. So it was a similar process to what brought to light Twilight Princess (on Wii U). ”

The Legend of Zelda Twilight Princess HD

As you have read, Tantalus is the team that took care of the port of Skyward Sword HD on Switch. Additionally, they are the team that worked on the Wii U version of Twilight Princess. It would be the best study to make the Switch version of this latest game. For now, however, there appears to be nothing in development. Of course, it’s possible the team is simply lying as they aren’t allowed to talk about the project before Nintendo’s announcement.

For now this is what we know. For sure, the hope of the players is that 2022 holds some The Legend of Zelda-themed surprises, as the sequel to Breath of the Wild has been postponed to next year.