On the occasion of COMICON Naples 2023 the Neapolitan city celebrates the princess Zelda with three very special votive aedicules. Made by street artists Zeal Off And they livethese small shrine-like structures want to combine local tradition with the modern by paying homage to one of the most important protagonists of the world of video games.

Positioned in the Fuorigrotta, Rione Sanità and in the Historic Center districts, we will be able to admire these installations from 28 April to 1 May in conjunction with COMICON. It’s also a way to celebrate the upcoming launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomcoming next May 12th exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

Let’s find out more about this initiative thanks to the press release released by the organizers.

To celebrate the arrival of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, one of the most anticipated video games of 2023, votive newsstands dedicated to Princess Zelda have appeared on the streets of Naples. The initiative, created by the artists Zeal Off and They Live, aims to enrich the popular Neapolitan urban art with a now universally recognized icon of the gaming world, respecting local traditions and creating new ones with the creation of an unmissable stop for fans of all the world.

Milan, 27 April 2023 – With over 30 chapters under its belt, including the mainstays of the main saga and the various remakes and subtitles, The Legend of Zelda, the action adventure by definition, has been a pioneer since its debut in writing videogame history, capable of guiding and marking future works forever and easily infiltrating even mass culture. Released for the first time in 1986 on Nintendo Entertainment System, this timeless saga boasts several titles defined by critics as true masterpieces of the genre. Among these, it also finds ample space The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wildthe chapter of the saga that in 2017 ushered in the arrival of Nintendo Switch and revolutionized the gaming world. Six years later, after a long and anxious wait, the hero’s last adventure Links can finally continue with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomcoming on May 12th exclusively on Nintendo Switch And Nintendo Switch – Oled model.

Among the many characters introduced over the decades, the princess Zelda, a descendant of the goddess Hylia from whom the video game takes its name, made its debut in the video game world in 1986, starting a legend that has been handed down for generations. The imaginary sacredness present since the dawn in The Legend of Zeldaborn from the mind of Shigeru Miyamoto, found its representation in the Triforce: a symbol – triune – now iconic that has always contributed to the “divine” character of a saga that has become legendary in all respects. In line with this principle and in conjunction with COMICON Naples – which will take place from 28 April to 1 May at the Overseas Exhibition – on the streets of Naples it will be possible to come across singulars votive aedicules dedicated to Princess Zelda, who has always been a representation of light, wisdom and hope and a constantly growing protagonist. The votive aedicules, small altars created by the community or private individuals as a symbol of devotion, traditionally describe a vocation for “icons” as an object of worship and have been widespread in Italy since ancient times. The initiative is the work of the artists Zeal Off And they livewhich became famous within the Neapolitan walls thanks to the stencils of the unstructured “Napoli” writing by Mc Connell, created in the winter of 2021, 35 years after the originals, to commemorate the project proposed by the Naples Ninety Nine Foundation by Mirella Barracco.

Now recognized globally for its street art, Naples has found in the redemption expression of graffiti a boost to urban regeneration and a lively and disruptive personality that well represents its soul. Usually linked to spirituality and traditions, moreover, this city has proved to be the ideal base to welcome the last chapter of the saga of The Legend of Zelda, which has now become a global cult. Located in the Fuorigrotta, Rione Sanità and Historic Center districts, the votive aedicules dedicated to Princess Zelda represent an unmissable stop for all enthusiasts who will find themselves walking immersed in the urban art of Naples or for those who will participate in COMICON Naples. Furthermore, during the same event, from 15.00 to 16.00 Of Sunday 30 Mayat the central stage it will be possible to attend a panel presided over by the creators Cydonia, Sabaku no Maiku And Terenas who will discuss a preview of the news announced up to now on the subject of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The wait for this chapter is almost over: Link’s new adventure to save the heavens and earth of Hyrule is coming on May 12th exclusively on Nintendo Switch.