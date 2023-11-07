Good news, back to Hyrulebut this time in a slightly different way: confirmation linked to the film has arrived The Legend of Zelda, which Nintendo will do together with Sony Pictures. The live action film will be produced by Shigeru Miyamoto and Avi Arad.

He will direct the film Wes Ballwho had already filmed Maze Runner and is working on the new one The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The film will be co-financed by Nintendo and Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc., with the big N putting up more than 50% of the funds.

The Legend of Zelda: live action confirmed

Nintendo explained the idea behind the production of films of this genre: “By independently producing intellectual property visual content, Nintendo is creating new opportunities to allow people from around the world to access the entertainment that Nintendo has built, through mediums beyond its dedicated game consoles. By working hard in the production of the film with the goal of making everyone entertained through entertainment, Nintendo will continue to pursue its goals towards producing unique entertainment, and bringing it to as many people as possible.”

Although the confirmation has only arrived now, in reality from how he explained Shigeru Miyamotoit seems like the film has been in the works for a long time: “I have been working on The Legend of Zelda live action film for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many highly successful films. I asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and now we have officially started development on the film with Nintendo heavily involved in the production. It will take some time to complete, but I hope you can’t wait to see it.”

The choice to move from Illuminationa company that had worked with Nintendo on Super Mario Bros. – The Film (with the same double producer formula, in this case Miyamoto and Chris Meledandri) to Sony Pictures certainly indicates a very specific technical choice: the film will be made with real actors , and also – probably – it will have different tones compared to the film dedicated to Mario, which is why focusing on Avi Arad seems to make sense (considering that Miyamoto and the former CCO of Marvel Entertainment have been thinking about it for some time).

Now all that remains is to understand which of the many adventures will be transposed, if we aim for something older and more dated (so as to be able to bring something more iconic linked to Link, Zelda and companions) or if we aim to tell a plot closer to Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom .