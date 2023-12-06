Excited by the desire to hear new official statements regarding the The Legend of Zelda live-action film announced by Nintendo last November? We have good news for you.

The director of the film, who will be Wes Ballmade the very first statements regarding the project following the press release which announced the start of the making of the director’s film in collaboration with Shigeru Miyamoto.

Let’s read together what he said to Entertainment Weekly:

“This fantasy film will not be anything like The Lord of the Rings: I have always thought of this film in the style of a hypothetical live-action Miyazaki film. I would love to see something like this, it fascinates me to death!”

The expectations of the director of Maze Runner are, in short, anything but low: ironically, many fans of the Nintendo saga hoped until the end that The Legend of Zelda would become a anime film.

It won’t be like this, but what if the director’s intentions are these, the result could still satisfy this segment of the public. News regarding the plot, the actors and the characters present have not yet been made available (unfortunately).

We await with bated breath to receive new information on the live-action of The Legend of Zelda officially: the saga, in the meantime, is preparing to fight for the conquest of the GOTY with his recent Tears of the Kingdom.