The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the biggest boxed video game launch of the year so far in the UK.

According to our sister site GamesIndustry.bizthat makes it the series’ biggest ever launch week in the UK, surpassing the launches of even early games like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time which were only physically available at the time.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Review – TEARS OF THE KINGDOM GAMEPLAY

According to GI and the GfK charts, Tears of the Kingdom’s instant pole position pushes Hogwarts Legacy from its top spot, and moves Star Wars Jedi: Survivor into third place.

Interestingly, Breath of the Wild has also seen a boost in sales, jumping from last week’s 19th place to 8th this week. The only other new entry into the boxed chart is TT Isle of Man: Ride which debuts at No.31.

While its not the largest Switch launch ever in terms of unit sales – that record remains with last year’s Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – Tears of the Kingdom is already the series’ fourth biggest Zelda game of all time, behind Ocarina of Time, Twilight Princess, and Breath of the Wild.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is, however, the biggest Switch release in terms of revenue, topping Scarlet and Violet by 8 per cent, which has been attributed to the game’s pricey limited edition.

ICYMI, Metacritic has finally opened The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom open to user reviews, and over three hundred players have left mixed of negative reviews, citing that the sequel hasn’t addressed the purported issues of its predecessor, has too many performance issues, or – in some players’ view – is just “boring”.

As you may well expect, this is countered by hundreds of glowing reviews and perfect 10/10 scores, who praise the game’s plethora of activities, its impressive world, and its story.

In Eurogamer’s The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review, we called the sequel “a terrific Breath of the Wild follow-up with some brilliant new systems, amazing views and more dungeon-type spaces, plus a slightly deadening emphasis on gathering resources”, awarding it 4 stars out of 5.