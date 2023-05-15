The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdoms continue to grind excellent numbers. In fact, independent journalist Oscar Lemaire reported that Nintendo’s new title for Nintendo Switch has sold 500,000 copies physical in stores at launch (Nintendo does not provide digital data), surpassing the excellent results of Pokémon Scarlet / Violet, Red Dead Redemption 2 and the latest chapters of the FIFA series.

Speaking of the best result in France for a game on a single platform, Lemaire noted that GTA 5 on PS3 sold 850,000 copies at launch (1.1 million including the Xbox 360 version). However, it must be said that at the time digital sales had no weight on the total of those made by console games and that we are always talking about the GTA series.

If you want to know more information about the game, you can read our review of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. In case you need it, you can also use our game guide.