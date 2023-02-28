The fans of Nintendo They are quite excited about what is coming to the future for the Switch console since they will arrive with long-awaited games such as Pikmin 4, Advance Wars 1 +2, Metroid Prime 4, among others. However, this year’s star game is neither more nor less than The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which is a few months away from being released.

And now, the followers who entered the official page of the game found something in particular, a legend that confirms that eventually there will be extra paid content for after its release. What it specifically says is “The full version of the game is required to access the DLC. It is sold separately”, so it is already a fact to have this extra.

It is worth mentioning that the predecessor game, Breath of the Wildalso had its corresponding expansion that released a couple of pumpkins, as well as a story section that told us more about the champions of Hyrule. Only this was announced shortly after the game’s release date was confirmed, something that has not yet happened with its sequel.

Some large-scale games of Nintendo have had DLC, including Splatoon 3, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and recently with the revelation of the one who will arrive for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It is obvious that Zelda It was not going to be left behind, so it remains to know more from the company. It has been rumored that there will be a live stream of the game in April, so maybe they will reveal it there.

Remember that the game launches on May 12 exclusively for switches.

via: Nintendo

editor’s note: I don’t know why a DLC could be the subject of a scandal, it’s obvious that there was going to be one. If even Luigi’s Mansion 3 had it, logically Zelda was not going to be left out of the party.