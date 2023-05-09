We have reached the week that is possibly the most important of the year in the world of video games, and that is that next Friday it finally goes on sale The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Game that is shaping up to be one of the biggest ever made by Nintendo, and to celebrate this, there will be a major event just hours away from hitting stores.

Through your account Twitterthe company announced that they will be releasing a new Nintendo tree house, same in which we are going to see some gameplay related to this video game. And that indicates that possibly part of the development team will get on the microphone to answer certain questions, so it will be perfect to see before the game’s premiere.

The next one will be held May 11 at 6:45 PM of Pacific time. As to Mexicowe will be able to enjoy said transmission at 7:45 p.m.. This on the official channels of Nintendo,

For those who don’t remember the Nintendo tree housethese were events that were broadcast after the presentations of the E3 of the company, even video games were released that did not manage to be announced in direct. However, with the ravages caused by the pandemic, this format has disappeared due to the fact that the company no longer participates in the trade fair. The Angels.

Editor’s note: We’ll be around for a new look at the game before it launches on Friday, and of course, we’ll also be on the lookout for spoilers. The air is already releasing that essence to the new Zelda.