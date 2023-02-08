Today’s Nintendo Direct was one of the biggest surprises, and that’s because there were announcements like the release date of Pikmin 4, Advance Wars 1+2, and the reveal of the much-rumored Metroid Prime. Remastered. And the closing of the event was the most important, since a new video of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom was revealed.

And to decorate the cake, the icing on the cake is the revelation that there will be a special edition of the video game as well as a new Link amiibo, and something that was conspicuous by its absence was the special edition Switch Oled console.

Both will hit stores on the same day of release, May 12. The best thing is that they will reach all kinds of stores, they will not be limited to only being placed in the Nintendo store.

Via: Nintendo Direct