After so much waiting, there are finally four days left for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom be released in Nintendo switches, this with the expectations of the fans by the skies. And although the first version of the title is expected to be the most optimal, it seems that they want to have as few errors as possible in the form of an update.

It has been confirmed that there will be a 1.1.0 patch on the day the game is released, something that is common for all products of this type that are launched today, mostly for stability reasons. Zelda It will not be oblivious to this, although the end of the patch has not been confirmed as is, since there are no notes that Nintendo has been announced on its official page.

🛠 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has received a software update to version 1.1.0 Awaiting official notes from the first patch, but probably these are corrections pic.twitter.com/lszaRcDh8e — ‘Necro’ Felipe #UnivNintendo (@necrolipe) May 5, 2023

The size of the file can give us an idea for the service of this update, this is 317 MB, so as we are already predicting, it may just be a matter of game stability. And it is that it has been mentioned that an extra was incorporated, which would help performance, since the video game would take the hardware capabilities to the maximum.

Remember that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will go on sale on May 12 for Switch.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: Great are the desire to finally try this video game, and I do not doubt that at least this week is going to feel like it goes by quite slowly. However, all that waiting may very well be worth it at all.